Monday Night Raw Recap

From: Houston, Texas

Venue: The Toyota Center

Air Date: June 4th 2018

Raw opened with Elias on a stool in the ring. He tells fans that it is no surprise that he is the first face the fans see because he is valuable and will be more so when he wins the Intercontinental Championship. He starts to sing about Seth Rollins as footage airs of Elias knocking him off the announce table last week.

Rollins made his entrance. The broadcast team of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and David Otunga are on commentary and note that Rollins is still nursing injuries from last week. Elias grabs his guitar and wants Rollins to enter the ring.

Rollins grabs a chair and enters the ring. There is a standoff until Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh come out and attack Rollins. Roman Reigns’ music hits and he comes out and clears Mahal, Singh, and Elias from the ring.

Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle comes out and tells Elais and Mahal that they aren’t retreating and books a match between Elias and Mahal and Reigns and Rollins for “right now!!” The show cuts to commercial.

We come back and see the commentators behind the desk. Cole and Graves welcome Otunga back to the team.

Match 1: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Elias and Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh)

Rollins started for his team and got worked over by Mahal and Elias to begin things. Rollins got free and tagged Reigns who came in to a mixed reaction. Reigns started chasing Mahal around ringside until Singh pulled him out of the way letting Elias ambush him with high knee as the sho heads to break.

We return to see Reigns getting worked over but he is able to fight back and tag Rollins. Rollins works over both Mahal and Elias before being left with Elias. Rollins hits a Blockbuster on Elias but hurts his own neck in the process. Mahal tries to interfere but is taken out with a Superman punch by Reigns. Reigns also nails a Drive By on Elias.

Rollins sets up for the Stomp on Elias but Singh stops him with a distraction from the apron. On the outside, Mahal throws Reigns into the ring steps and over the ringside barricade. Elias tried to take advantage of a distracted Rollins with a roll up for a two count.

Rollins came back with enziguri on Elias then a suicide dive on Mahal. Rollins hurt his neck again on Mahal but still made it to his feet. Singh grabbed a chair but Rollins wrestled from him and chased Singh through the ring. As Rollins followed, Elias grabbed him and planted hin on the chair with a DDT. He followed up with a Drift Away for the win.

Winner: Elias and Jinder Mahal

The announce team hyped the matches between Natalya and Nia Jax, Braun Strowman and Bobby Roode, and the tag team battle royal all taking plac later in the show.

Bruce Prichard was shown in the crowd as we hear about his podcast airing on the WWE Network.

Curt Hawkins is in the ring and says he has 199 consecutive losses. He assures the crowd there will not be 200. He is so confident of this of this that he promises the crowd free tacos when he wins. He points to a table at ringside set up with tacos.

His opponent is in the ring with him and Hawkins decides to interview him since he will be part of history. We discover his name is James Harden and he is from Houston. His name is not lost on the commentators as Cole points out his beard.

Match 2: Curt Hawkins vs. James Harden

Hawkins opened the bout with a huge clothesline on Harden. He then set him up for a move in the corner when Baron Corbin’s music hit and he made his way to the ring. Corbin came in and hit the End of Days of Harden to give him the win.

Winner: James Harden by disqualification.

After the match, Hawkins attacks Corbin but Corbin slams his head into the tacos then turns the table on top of him.

We see Ronda Rousey coaching Natalya on how to punch as the show heads to break

We return to backstage and see Angle texting. Corbin shows up and Angle confronts him over what he was doing earlier. Corbin said he was tired of his lack of opportunities on Raw so he complained to Raw Commissioner, Stephanie McMahon. Corbin had a letter from McMahon appointing hi, the Raw Constable.

Ronda Rousey makes her entrance and joins the commentary table. Nia Jax makes her entrance for the next match followed by Natalya.

Match 3: Nia Jax vs. Natalya

When the bell rang, Jax just used her superior size to run right over Natalya twice causing her to roll to ringside as the show goes to break. The end came with Natalya running the ropes and coming up lame. Jax hit a Samoan drop for the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

After the match, Natalya took off her boot and sold the knee injury. Jax stayed in the ring to check on her as Rousey entered to do the same thing. Every time Jax tried to check on Natalya it upset Rousey. Natalya finally rolled to ringside and Rousey helped her to the back while Jax was left in the ring.

The broadcast team hyped Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley responding to Sami Zayn for later in the show.

Backstage, Renee Young interviewed Bobby Roode about Money in the Bank. Roode said it would be Glorious when he wins the title. When asked about his match with Strowman, he wants to just survive.

Strowman and Roode make their entrances as the show takes a commercial break.

Match 4: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode

Roode had a plan to try to knock out Strowman. He set up a ladder between the ring and the ringside barricade and got Strowman to chase him on the floor. Roode ducked under the ladder and Strowman destroyed it. Roode tried to beg off but Strowman caught him and ran him into the barricade. He got him back in the ring and hit the running power slam for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Kevin Owens was backstage watching the match on a monitor when Charly Caruso shows up and asks him about facing Finn Balor. Owens said he will go through anyone standing between him and the MITB contract. He wondered why the fans thought Balor was so cool and made fun of the “Too Sweet” gesture wondering what it even meant. Owens asked how sweet was it when Balor lost to Strowman last week. He said he will expose Balor for being a myth. The show goes to break.

We come back to see Natalya nursing her knee with Rousey there. Natalya tells Rousey that she heard something pop. We see she is now on crutches with ice on her knee. Jax comes over and apologizes which angers Rousey. Jax says Natalya is her friend too. Natalya believes that Jax did not try to injure her. Natalya needed a minute to herself so she left leaving Jax and Rousey in astare-down to close the segment.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt made their way to the ring. Renne Young was waiting to interview them about the tag team battle royal to crown the new contenders to their championships.

Wyatt said the men would be facing “woken warriors, fireflies and gods”. He said they are magic and the tag team champions. Hardy believes that they have woken the WWE Universe and tried to call Senior Benjamin to ready the battlefield when Wyatt cut him off and said the winners “will be deleted.”

The announce team hyped the Money in the Bank card so far as the show heads to commercial.

Match 5: The Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the number one contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships

The teams involved were the B Team, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, The Revival, The Ascension, Breezango, Titus Worldwide and Heath Slater and Rhyno. Cole relayed to us that if one member of a team was eliminated, both team members were out.

Ziggler was elimnated first causing McIntyre to go ballistic and attack everyone. Ziggler joined him and they nailed their finisher on Dallas before the referee ordered them to the back as the show went to break.

We return to see that Titus Worldwide had been eliminated during the break when Titus was knocked out by the Revival. Fandango knocked out The Ascension and The Revival took out Breezango. Rhyno sent Dash Wilder out to eliminate the Revival.

That meant the two remaining teams were Slater and Rhyno and Th B Team. The finish came when Slater had Dallas up and accidentally swung him into Rhyno knocking the man-beast to the floor.

Winner: Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas (The B Team)

Graves hyped that Lashley’s response to Zayn will take place after the break.

Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring shaking hands with fansalong the way. He reaches the ring and says that Zayn has talked a lot about him. Lashley invited Zayn to come out and say what he had to say to his face.

Zayn’s music played but he didn’t come out, instead he is in the crowd. Zayn spoke from the crowd about how Lashley posts inspirational quotes on social media. Zayn said he posted an anonymous response to him and got sent a link to Lashley’s fan club. He accused Lashley of being a scam artist then questioned if Lashey even had a family.

Lashley was upset by this and Zayn kept at it questioning his military service. Lashley went from jovial to very serious and looked like he was ready to fight as a “ USA!!” chant broke out. Lashley took off his jacket as his music played to end the segment.

Cole confirmed Lashley did serve his country and said Zayn took it too far. He wondered what Zayn would do when they face each other at MITB. The announce team then recapped the opening tag team confrontation.

Caruso was backstage to interview Mahal and Singh. Mahal said that a storm is brewing and Reigns should be prepared. Renne Young was on another set with Reigns. Reigns said anyone that takes Mahal seriously should check his recent resume because he hasn’t won anything lately. Mahal chimed in from the other set saying that Reigns would not say that to his face. Reigns set off looking for Mahal.

Reigns found Mahal who threw Singh at him. Reigns tossed him aside and started working over Mahal until officials showed up to break them up.

Alexa Bliss made her entrance for the tag match as the show goes to break.

After break, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and the Riott Squad make their entrances.

Match 6: Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott)

Moon started the match but quickly tagged in Bliss who quickly went down with an injury and limped her way to the back. Banks came in and was worked over by the squad in the corner for several minutes. Moon was pulled off the apron and was taken out by Logan and Riott. Banks made her way out of the enemy corner with the double knees but had no one to tag. Bayley ran to the ring, took a tag from Banks and hit a Bayley to belly for the win.

Winner: Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss

After the match, Graves was beside himself about how the match was decided. Backstage, Corbin told Angle to reverse the decision unless he wanted him to make a call.

Bayley, Banks and Moon were seen celebrating their victory. Banks thanked Bayley while being mad at Bliss for faking an injury. Moon said Bayley and wanted to hug it out. Angle showed up and reversed the decision causing Moon and Banks to walk away in disgust leaving Bayley alone.

Winner: The Riott Squad by disqualification

We see Corbin lecturing the referee that allowed Bayley to enter and talking to him as if he was going to be fired.

Big Show came out the stage with the Texas team from the Special Olympics along the Special Olympics national president. Show said he was proud to stand with the Special Olympics and said we could all make a difference. He encouraged the fans to stand for the “joy of sport and inclusion.”

Finn Balor came out for his entrance with the special Olympians. Cole reminded us that Balor represented the Special Olympics in the Mixed Match Challenge. As some of the Olympians gave Balor the “too sweet” hand gesture Graves said that Balor Club is for everyone. Balor made his way to the ring as the show heads to break.

We return to Cole hyping the Money in the Bank matches. It is also announced that Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey will meet face-to-face next week. Kevin Owens makes his entrance.

Match 7: Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor

Balor opened the match taking control leading to Owens taking a powder early as the show heads to break.

The two men battled in the ring until Balor took control again causing Owens to roll to ringside to avoid the Coups des Gras. Balor performed a dive on Owens on the floor. Back in the ring, Owens got Balor in the Tree of Woe and put the boots to him. He ignored the referees five count as was disqualified.

Winner: Finn Balor by disqualification

After the match, Owens continued to attack Balor and hit him with a frog splash. Owens went to rigside and pulled a ladder from under the ring and set it up. Owens climbed to the top, took a look at the briefcases and teased leaping off the top rung before climbing down a couple of steps.

This allowed Balor to recover and pull Owens off the ladder. Balor attacked Owens and put him out. He climbed the ladder and performed a Coups des Gras on Owens. Balor climbed the ladder again and pulled down a briefcase. Cole wondered if we would see this in two weeks. Balor celebrated at the top of the ladder to close the show for this week.