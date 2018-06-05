In a decision announced moments ago CM Punk and Colt Cabana have won the lawsuit filed against them by WWE physician Dr Chris Amann.

ESPN reporter Brett Okamto tweeted: “CM Punk has just won his civil lawsuit against WWE Dr. Chris Amann. He was in court all morning here in Chicago. Hugging his wife and crying in the courthouse. The WWE doctor had been seeking in excess of $1 million, claiming CM Punk and Colt Cabana defamed him during a podcast in 2014. All this, four days before UFC 225. What a fight week story for CM Punk. Literally in the process of cutting weight, under the stress of a $1 million lawsuit. He was forced to cancel several media obligations because of this case. He testified four days ago. And he’ll be fighting at UFC 225 on Saturday.”

Amann had filed suit against Punk and Cabana for comments made on a podcast hosted by Cabana. In the podcast Punk had claimed Amann had failed to properly diagnose and treat an infection on his back. Amann was claiming defamation and damage to his reputation and had asked in closing arguments for $3.9 million plus punitive damages.

The jury found Punk and Cabana not guilty on all counts.