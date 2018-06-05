The Associated Press is reporting that authorities in West Gorshen PA have confirmed that Charles Williams shot his wife last week and then turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide. Known professionally as “Rockin Rebel”, Williams was active in Northeast wrestling organizations dating back 20 plus years and had been training prospective wrestlers in recent years.

The AP report says local police say the “injuries indicate that the 52-year-old who wrestled as the “Rockin’ Rebel” shot his 50-year-old wife and then himself.”

