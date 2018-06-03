Ryan Boman of TheGorillaPosition.com spoke with Impact Wrestling’s Dezmond Xavier, after he faced off with The Machine Brian Cage on this week’s episode of IMPACT! on Pop





INSTANT IMPACT – 06.01.2018: Making His…

Michael Melchor of TheGorillaPosition. takes a weekly look at Major League Wrestling’s weekly show, FUSION, now airing Friday nights on the beIN Network. And, this week’s episode had a little bit of Swagger…