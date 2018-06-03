RESULTS FROM “WILDKAT SPORTS” WRESTLING @2300 ARENA IN PHILLY 6/2/18

Posted June 3rd, 2018 by 1Wrestling News Team

Wildkat Sports At 2300 Arena 2018.06.02
2300 Arena
Philadelphia, PA
By Shin-Blade
Twitter & Instagram: @shinsationalone

1- Bu Ku Dao def Nick Berk & Breaker Morant by submission

2- Stevie Richards def Edgrin Stone

3- Savanah Evans def Renee Michelle

4- PJ Hawx def Rory Gulak

5- Matt Tremont def Danny Flamingo & Sabu in a Hardcore Triple Threat Match

6- Jonny Flex def Steve Anthony to retain the WildKat Revolution Championship

7- Dan Maff & Craig Steele def Pump Patrol

8- “Outlaw” Matt Lancie def Crowbar

9- “Wildcard” J Spade def Blk Jeez to retain the WildKat Heavyweight Championship

10- Shane Douglas def Luke Hawx in a Dog Collar Match amid controversial decision

