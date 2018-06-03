RESULTS FROM “WILDKAT SPORTS” WRESTLING @2300 ARENA IN PHILLY 6/2/18
Wildkat Sports At 2300 Arena 2018.06.02
2300 Arena
Philadelphia, PA
By Shin-Blade
Twitter & Instagram: @shinsationalone
1- Bu Ku Dao def Nick Berk & Breaker Morant by submission
2- Stevie Richards def Edgrin Stone
3- Savanah Evans def Renee Michelle
4- PJ Hawx def Rory Gulak
5- Matt Tremont def Danny Flamingo & Sabu in a Hardcore Triple Threat Match
6- Jonny Flex def Steve Anthony to retain the WildKat Revolution Championship
7- Dan Maff & Craig Steele def Pump Patrol
8- “Outlaw” Matt Lancie def Crowbar
9- “Wildcard” J Spade def Blk Jeez to retain the WildKat Heavyweight Championship
10- Shane Douglas def Luke Hawx in a Dog Collar Match amid controversial decision
