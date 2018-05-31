XT Show Recap

From: Winter Garden Florida

Venue: NXT Arena

Air Date : May 30th, 2018

Tonight on NXT, build to the the next Takeover show starts tonight in full swing as we are less than three weeks away from the next NXT Takeover, Chicago.

A video recap of last week’s chapter in the feud of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa is shown . It ends with Ciampa shoving Gargano off the apron and right on top of LaRae. The end of the video points out that NXT General Manager, William Regal has sent both men home this week. The video also hypes further build for the card at Takeover: Chicago.

NXT Champion, Aleister Black comes to the ring to address the dispute on who his number one contender is. Lars Sullivan made his entrance and announced that Regal has made him the new number one contender. Sullivan said he would take the title and there is nothing Black can do about it. Sullivan grabbed Black and Black countered with Black Mass only to have Sullivan catch it and counter into the Freak Accident. The announce team of Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson speak about how powerful and fast Sullivan is to end the segment.

Match 1: War Raiders (Rowe and Hanson vs. George Hickson and Cody Vinson.

The War Raiders dominate in another squash match. Hickson starts and comes out the aggressor against Rowe but is quickly shoved back in his own corner and Vinson tags in. Vinson is thrown into a neutral corner and crushed with a running knees from Rowe and a modified cannon ball from Hanson.

Vinson appears knocked out so Hickson appears to volunteer to go in and take more punishment until Vinson recovers enough to take a legdrop off the top rope from Hanson. Rowe stacks him up for the easy win.

Winner: War Raiders

The NXT Women’s Championship match between champion, Shayna Baszler and Dakota Kai is hyped for later in the show. A video package is shown detailing the history between the two.

Footage from earlier today of EC3 walking to the building is shown as we are told he will be in action next.

Lacy Evans is interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelly. Kelly congratulates her on her victory over Kairi Sane last week. They have one win each over each other and Kelly asks if she is ready for the rubber match next week. Evans says that, regardless of Sane winning the Mae Young Classic, she has a “Woman’s Right” with her name on it.

EC3 makes his entrance. Fabain Eichner makes his entrance

Match 2: EC3 vs. Fabian Eichner

Eichner gets in some offense with a back elbow and a gut-wrench suplex. Eichner climbs the ropes but gets knocked to the floor by EC3. Three grabs him but stops in his tracks as Johnny Gargano walks right past him to the announce table and says he is delivering his signed Takeover contract before walking away.

Eichner uses that distraction to nail a top-rope cross body on the floor for a two count. EC3 recovers quickly and finishes the match with the One Percenter.

Winner: EC3

Ricochet vs. Chris Dijak is next!!

A Bianca Belair introduction package airs detailing the origins of her EST gimmick. Detailing her family history and an upbringing that always told her she was the best. She competed in multiple sports and high school and got an athletic scholarship to college.

After college, she began training in Cross Fit which led to her NXT signing. In NXT, she says he makes no apologies for being the best.

Ricochet makes his entrance

Match 3: Ricochet vs. Chris Dijak

This match was all about showcasing the size difference of the two men as Dijak just towers over Ricochet. Ricochet was able to get the advantage early and tried a suicide dive on Dijak only to get caught and slammed into the apron. Dijak showed impressive skills here by executing a hand spring elbow drop for a two-count.

Dijak tried another move off the ropes but came up empty. Ricochet nails and impressive kick to the back of the head and showed impressive strength by lifting Dijak and driving him to the mat. That set up the 630 splash off the ropes for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

Ricochet grabs a mic and cuts a promo on Velveteen Dream in the ring. He was still feeling hurt that Dream abandoned him in their handicapped match last week he acknowledged that Dream both likes and deserves the spotlight. He also pointed out that when the spotlight shows your greatness, it also shows your flaws. He then called Dream a “punk.”

This brought out Velveteen Dream who addressed Ricochet from the stage. He took exception to being called a punk . Dream also paid tribute to Ricochet’s skills and that tonight was his spotlight but last week was supposed to be their spotlight. Dream did say that last week proved whatever you can do I can do better. Ricochet invited him to prove that point so Dream made his way to ring side. Dream thought better of getting in the ring saying the only spotlight big enough for both of them will be Takeover. Dream said he will see Ricochet in Chicago. Dream then said, at that time you will see anything you can do I can do better. Ricochet took that opportunity to do a somersault out of the ring and land on his feet right in front of Dream. Ricochet challenged him to “prove it.” Dream looked clearly shocked and backed away slowly to end the segment.

Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler were shown warming up backstage. There match is next!!

Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler make their entrances for the championship match.

Match 4: NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (Champion) vs. Dakota Kai.

Baszler moves right out and tries to lock up but Kai appears frightened. Baszler traps her in the corner and goes to work on the legs of Kai to neutralize her kicking. Kai tries in vain to land a kick to the back of Baszler’s head which just serves to anger Shayna who attacks the ankle of Kai. Baszler locked in the ankle lock on Kai. Kai struggled but made it to the ropes to break the hold. Baszler just continued with move until Kai was able to create some seperation with an enziguri.

Kai gained some momentum and confidence against Baszler eventually driving her into the corner wher Kai unleashed two massive corner kicks. Kai went for a cover but Baszler kicked out at two. Kai hit the ropes and looked like she may have been going for a sunset flip as Baszler was able to prevent her from going all the way over and locked in her Kirafuda Clutch for the win.

Winner: Baszler retains by submission

Baszler decides to put Kai back in the Kirafuda Clutch after the match prompting Nikki Cross to make the save pulling Baszler off Kai. Baszler looked bewildeered at Cross and backed away from her. She picked up her belt, and carefully left the ring. Cross ran after Baszler and took the belt from her and carried it back to the ring.

Cross placed the belt on the mat and invited Baszler to take it. When she tried, Cross snatched it back. She challenged Baszler to a match and named Kai the referee. When she handed Kai the belt, Bazsler immediately went to Kai to give it back. Cross grabbed her and planted a boot to the gut followed by a neck breaker. Cross covered and Kai counted three.

Cross grabbed the belt and ran around ringside celebrating with the excited NXT Universe to close the show for this week.