John Osting reporting … WWE Monday Night Raw Recap

From: Richmond, Virginia

Venue: The Coliseum

Air Date: May 28th, 2018

It’s the Memorial Day edition of Monday Night Raw. A gauntlet match will decide the final entrant of the Women’s Money in the Bank match as the build continues for the pay per view.

The WWE has always done a great job of paying tribute to our armed forces. Tonight was no exception as they opened the show with a Memorial Day tribute video, which led to USA chants from the crowd, before kicking it over to the announcing trio of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

Braun Strowmn made his entrance for the opening bout. He cut a promo saying the MITB briefcase motivates him and he would destroy seven others to become “Mr. Monster in the Bank.” He wondered who was going to stop him from winning. He would then go on to face Brock Lesnar so Lesnar can “Get These Hands!”

Finn Balor made his entrance and cut a promo on the way to the ring. He spoke about how he never lost the Universal Championship and he still thinks about that. As he entered the ring, he said he was going to take back what is his. Balor told Strowman, he gave him everything in their match last week. Strowman complimented Balor saying he put up a good fight for a”little guy.” Balor hit Strowman causing Braun to toss him out of the ring.

Raw general manager, Kurt Angle made his entrance and came down to the ring. He said he was impressed with the intensity of both men and asked the crowd if they wanted to see the two of them go at it? The crowd cheered so Angle called for a referee.

The announce team hyped the return match from last week for after the commercial break.

When we come back from commercial, Kevin Owens joins the desk to lend his commentary skills.

Match 1: Finn Balor vs. Braun Strowman.

Early in the contest, we see Strowman in control as we cut to Bobby Roode watching on the monitor. Owens grabbed the PA microphone and told Strowman that he would do a better job as the show cut to a quick break.

We return to see Strowman shoulder block Balor over the barricade. Balor recovered and took control as Owens was cheering him on. Balor was able to nail a Coups des Gras and went for a second only to have Owens attack him.

Winner: Finn Balor by disqualification

Owens nailed Balor with a ladder and tried to use it on Strowman but Braun blocked it and knocked Owens to the canvas. Owens got out of the ring but Strowman picked up the ladder and threw it at him causing Owens to run to the back.

The broadcast fellas recapped last week’s confrontation between Jinder Mahal, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. They hyped the Intercontinental Championship match and the women’s gauntlet match for later in the show. Elias was shown backstage with his guitar as we head to a break.

We return to see Kevin Owens with his bags, hastily leaving the arena. He screamed at someone to bring him his car when Angle shows up curious to know why Owens is leaving in such a hurry. Owens said he cant miss the fireworks downtown. Angle told him he is facing Bobby Roode later tonight.

Sasha Banks delivered a promo about the main event gauntlet match saying that since she’s the boss, she doesn’t need luck.

In the ring, Elias started to play then stopped. He complained about the lighting being to bright because he could see the Virginia crowd. He had the spotlight lowered so he the crowd to be quiet. He said he would remain there until he could hear a pin drop. The announce team hyped the Intercontinental Championship match for after the break.

When we return, Elias is still in the ring wanting to give the fans another chance if they would be quiet. Seth Rollins makes his entrance. Rollins and Elias have a staredown before Rollins picks up Elias’ stool and tosses it to ringside. The crowd starts a “delete” chant that Rollins plays to until Elias left.

Sunil Singh makes his entrance to introduce Mahal.

Match 2: Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) for the Intercontinental Championship.

Mahal controlled a lot of the early action knocking Rollins off the apron and into the barricade as the show headed to a break.

We return to see Mahal still in control as he nails Rollins with a gut-buster for a near fall. Rollins would recover and set up for the stomp but Singh would grab his foot in front of the referee causing him to get ejected.

Mahal still managed to distract the official long enough to hit Rollins with a chair and got a two count. Singh came back to the ring despite being ejected so Rollins powerbombed him into Mahal. Rollins grabbed the chair he had been hit with and nailed Mahal with it for the disqualification loss.

Winner: Jinder Mahal via disqualification.

After the match, Rollins kept working over Mahal and Singh with the chair and chased mbed on the broadcast table to celebrate with the fans. This gave Elias the opening to sneak behind him with a guitar and knock him from the stage. The show breaks for commercial.

Nia Jax made her entrance and headed to the ring. She stopped mid-way when Ronda Rousey’s music hit and she came out to join commentary. Jax had another woman in the ring with her. She announced an exhibition and said she was glad Ronda had come out to see what her fate would be at Money in the Bank.

Jax allowed herself to be placed in an armbar on the mat. She stood up and powered up the other girl before slamming her to the mat. Coachman said to Rousey that Jax is bigger than anyone you have faced. Rousey agreed but said she felt as though she was ready for anything. Jax told the crowd that not only would the arm bar not work. She questioned if Rousey could even apply the hold.

Jax’s training partner made her way to her feet and got back in fighting stance. Nia encouraged her to come after her and Jax picked her up and Samoan dropped her. Jax bragged that she could end it there but wasn’t done and nailed a leg drop and rolling senton. Jax thought her training partner was in need of assistance and asked Rousey to help her. Rousey headed to the ring and gave Jax her “mean” look. Jax was happy to see it and laughed at it. She was not intimated and called it “cute” before leaving the ring.

The broadcast team hyped the Rousey, Jax confrontation at Money in the Bank and the gauntlet main event for later in the show. Dana Brooke was shown standing in front of a board with numbers on it. She said she has been developing the winning strategy for the gauntlet. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt made their entrance as the show headed to break. The Ascension was already in the ring as we get set to start this match.

Match 3: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor)

This match was a quick one as Wyatt and Hardy performed the Kiss of Deletion on V`iktor before Hardy pinned him.

Winner: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Kurt Angle was shown watching the match backstage when The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas showed up wanting a title match. Angle said no because two wins wasn’t enough. Dallas then decided they had to come up with something so that the other teams would let them have a title match. I’m guessing in honor of Memorial Day Dallas settled on a BBQ.

The three members of the Riott Squad cut a promo on the gauntlet match with Ruby saying the final spot would go to one of them.

Bobby Roode made his entrance for the next match followed by Kevin Owens. Owens kept looking over his shoulder fearing Strowman was on his heels.

Match 4: Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens.

There were dueling chants for both wrestlers as the match got underway. Owens took the early advantage heading into the break with a cannon ball on Roode against the barricade as the show headed to a break. Late in the match, Roode went for the Glorious DDT and Owens attempted to back drop Roode but Roode countered it into a sunset flip only he couldn’t get Owens all the way over and Kevin just knelt on Roode pinning him to the mat with his knees.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match, Strowman came out and wasted Owens while Roode cheered. Strowman nailed a running powerslam that Roode cheered until Strowman power slammed him too.

Cole said Sami Zayn would be out after the break to issue a public apology.

Zayn made his entrance and thanked WWE for giving him the time issue a public apology. Zayn read his apology to the Lashley family and the WWE Universe. He then went through some of the negative social media regarding the segment. Zayn further admitted that the “sisters” from last week were not women at all. Zayn said he was not sorry for what he said because all the accusations were true.

Lashley came to the ring and thanked the military for its sevice before turning his attention to Zayn. He believes Zayn and he have an issue that needs to be settled in the ring. He challenged Zayn to a match at Money in the Bank. Zayn accepted and they shook hands to solidfy the agreement. Lashley got firm with the handshake and started to crush Zayn’s hand. Lashley said he has an apology of his own to make, everything he will do to him at MITB.

Mickie James cut a promo saying she is going to Money in the Bank once she wins the gauntlet match. Cole pointed out that Richmond Virginia is her hometown.

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler made an entrance for the next match as the show takes a quick break.

After the break a video of shown of WWE Superstars with the troops. Another video package was aired hyping the Cruiserweight Championship match between Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy that airs tomorrow on 205 Live.

Match 5: Chad Gable vs. Drew McIntyre (with Dolph Zigler)

McIntyre dominated the action at the start of the match. Gable made a comeback and hit McIntyre with a moon sault for a two-count. McIntyre recovered and sent Gable into the ring post before putting him away with the Claymore Kick.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

The announce team said the B Team Tag Team BBQ will be next.

We return and see a MITB flashback video before going up to the ring to see the BBQ. Titus Worldwide, The Ascension, Tyler Breeze and Fandango and Heath Slater and Rhyno attended. Titus O’Neil was upset that the food was bland and they didn’t have brisket. Heath Slater was lapping it up calling it Thanksgiving in West Virginia.

Axel decided to take back the food prompting he and Dallas to get food dumped over their heads. A food fight ensued sending everyone to ringside except Rhyno who appeared to be throwing bread to ringside. The B Team returned and put him through a table to end the segment.

The announce team hyped the announced matches for next week’s Raw in Houston. They will be: Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode and Nia Jax goes up against Natalya.

The B Team was backstage still bothering Angle for a tag team title shot. Angle put them in tag team battle royal next week with the winners facing Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank. They hugged Angle for giving them the opportunity.

Bayley made her entrance for the gauntlet match slotted in first position. Charly Caruso was in ring to interview Bayley about her chances. Bayley knew the odds would be against her but she was going through the Riott Squad, Mickie James and Sasha Banks.

Match 6: Bayley vs. Liv Morgan, vs. Sarah Logan, vs. Ruby Riot vs. Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks for the final spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Bayley started the match against Morgan. Bayley nailed a Bayley to belly right off the bat for the quick pin. Sarah Logan was out next as they cut backstage to Ember Moon watching the action. Logan couldn’t generate any offense and was quickly beaten by Bayley. Morgan and Logan attacked Bayley as Riott made her way to the ring as the show headed for a break.

We return and cut to Alexa Bliss watching the action backstage. In the ring, Riott takes advantage of Bayley wrestling two opponents and getting ambushed to take her out. Dana Brooke was next out and Riott made quick work of her and setting the stage for James. Mickie came out to a nice reaction and had the upper-hand on Riott early as we headed to another break.

We are back to see James still in control. She sets up for a move on Riott but Ruby rolls her up and grabs the tights to take the win.

Sasha Banks made her entrance as Natalya was watching backstage. Banks hit Riott with a powerbomb then went for the Bank Statement only to get distracted by Morgan causing her to break the hold. Riott tried to use the distraction to roll up Banks but Sasha kicked out and went right back to the Bank Statement. Riott tapped out.

Winner and Final Entrant in the Women’s Money in the Bank match: Sasha Banks

That ends the show for this week.