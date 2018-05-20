House of Hardcore 43 2018.05.19

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, PA

1- Bull James def Joey Mercury

2- Chelsea Green w/ Barbie Black (WWE’s Kelly Kelly) def Paradise w/ Rebel

3- Clayton Gainz def Ace Austin

4- Moose def Eli Drake

5- LAX (Santana & Ortiz) def The Spirit Squad

6- Alex Reynolds def JT Dunn

7- Brian Cage def Ace Romero

8- oVe def Tommy Dreamer & Eddie Edwards when Edwards turned on Dreamer. (Impact TV match)

9- Willie Mack def Sami Callihan to retain the House of Hardcore Twitch Television Championship

