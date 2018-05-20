WHAT HAPPENED @HOUSE OF HARDCORE/PHILADELPHA
House of Hardcore 43 2018.05.19
2300 Arena
Philadelphia, PA
By Shin-Blade
Twitter & Instagram: @shinsationalone
1- Bull James def Joey Mercury
2- Chelsea Green w/ Barbie Black (WWE’s Kelly Kelly) def Paradise w/ Rebel
3- Clayton Gainz def Ace Austin
4- Moose def Eli Drake
5- LAX (Santana & Ortiz) def The Spirit Squad
6- Alex Reynolds def JT Dunn
7- Brian Cage def Ace Romero
8- oVe def Tommy Dreamer & Eddie Edwards when Edwards turned on Dreamer. (Impact TV match)
9- Willie Mack def Sami Callihan to retain the House of Hardcore Twitch Television Championship
