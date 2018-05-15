Steven Goforth with Chair Shots to the Cranium conducted a great interview with the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Ricky talks about how his relationship and matches began with Ric Flair, his matches with Jay Youngblood, his match with Randy Savage at Wrestlemania 3, the resurrection of his career against Chris Jericho back in 2009, and his life on the independent circuit with Universal Championship Wrestling. Click the link below to listen to the interview in its entirety.

http://www.chairshotstothecranium.com/columns/interview-with-ricky-the-dragon-steamboat