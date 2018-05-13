HERE IS THE NEWSPAPER ARTICLE IN SPANISH FROM THE NEWSPAPER THAT RAN THE STORY.

HERE IS THE TRANSLATION SENT COURTESY OF BRIAN WESCOTT …

Joseph Laureano Colon, better known as Chicky Starr in the world of Lucha Libre, is found struggling for his life two weeks ago. He is employed by a private security company, 60 years old, and is in the Intensive Cate Unit of the Doctor’s Center, in Manati.

It all started with a very strong pain in his left leg, to the point that it went black … When we took him to the Emergency Room of the Doctor’s Center in Bayamón, the doctors found that his arteries were covered. “Manifests Leslie Santiago Ortiz, wife of Laureano Colón 14 years ago. However, and by doing a deeper medical examinations, the wrestler is detected an aneurysm, 5.2 centimeters, in the stomach area. “After that, we transferred him to the Doctor’s Center, in Manatí, where they ended up opening his whole chest and, also, they put a ‘Bypass’. In addition, he worked both legs, “he says to later inform that it is Dr. López Galarza who serves as surgeon-cardiovascular Laureano Colon. According to Santiago Ortiz, “almost, ‘Chicky’ is leaving us in the middle of the operation, because he threw a lot of blood … It was about 12 hours in ‘recovery’, the issue of hemoglobin and low pressure … Yesterday, Saturday, he came back and dropped him to eight … They’ve already put five pints of blood on him. ” “The clinical picture of my husband is extremely disturbing and delicate … He is between life and death … His pain is endless and he does not do anything but shout”, says the person who points out that “Chicky Starr” is not being given any pain medication, for the time being, for fear that it will lower, even more, the pressure. By this means, Santiago Ortiz makes a call to the people of Puerto Rico so that, if he can and wants to, he will help defray the daily medical expenses of the many times wrestling champion. “‘Chicky’ has a private plan, but only by being in Intensive they charge him 25 percent … He does not have anything accumulated in his work, because he has exhausted everything … People who want to help him, can access www.gofundme.com/helpingchickystarr. In the meantime, I ask you, with all my heart, to have it in your prayers “.

Brian Westcott

Meridian, Idaho

http://www.brianrich.net/wrestle.html