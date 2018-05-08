PRESS RELEASE: LEGENDS OF THE RING 26

HALL OF FAME SHOWCASE

SATURDAY JUNE 9th, 2018 Doors open at 8:30 am (The Show winds down about 2 RAMADA PLAZA HOTEL– Monroe, New Jersey

Exit 8a NJTPK

www.legendsofthering.com

We are a month out of what is shaping out to be another great Pro wrestling fan fest to hit the great state of New Jersey. In the words of the Captain Louis Albano. “We are often imitated BUT never duplicated!

Legends of the Ring returns to NJ with their 26th installment of another can’t miss wrestling fan fest. Mark your calendars as on June 9th’2018 at the Ramada Plaza Hotel in Monroe, NJ LOTR 26 will take place. LOTR is a pro wrestling fan fest and autograph extravaganza giving wrestling fans all over the globe the chance to meet dozens of wrestlers from all eras in one place at one time!

MEET OVER 40 TALENTS WITH 12 HALL OF FAMERS INCLUDING: MICK FOLEY, HARLEY RACE, JERRY LAWLER,JEFF JARRETT, MEAN GENE OKERLUND,ARN ANDERSON AND MANY, MANY MORE! BILL APTER WILL BE SELLING & SIGNING COPIES OF HIS BOOK.

ADVANCED GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS 20.00

(Limited to 400 so order early these will sell out well before the event! )

Autographs and photo opps are additional!

PRE-SALE TICKETS FOR ALL TALENT IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!!!!!!!!!

We cannot stress this enough! We have 3 hours with our talent to get everyone through the line. If you pre-purchase any tickets EARLY you are guaranteed to meet the talent. We do sell out of individual talent so once again order early!

FOR ALL TICKET OPTIONS AND FULL UP TO DATE LINEUP VISIT: www.legendsofthering.com