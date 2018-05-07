The big man was miffed that his return from injury was overshadowed by Bryan’s. In reality, Cass is stillgetting his legs underneath him since returning from a blown tire. Despite the ring rust, the pair wrestled a classic David vs. Goliath contest. Bryan continues to get sharper since stepping back through the ropes, and the crowd has never loved him more. Cass held his own, often countering DB’s technical moves by simply powering out.

GOING HOME- Bryan outlasts Cass to make the big man tap to the Yes Lock. However… Post-match, the 7-footer attacked Bryan, eventually putting his lights out with the big boot.

Carmella mocks the Flair strut early,and Charlotte dominates her. At one point, the champion decides she is leaving with he belt, only to be cut off by Flair. It almost became as much a battle of egos as it was wrestling moves, with each girl talking trash when they were on offense. Carmella locked down The Queen for a good majority of the jatch, and looked impressive in a successful title defense.

WWE WORLD TITLE:

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA VS. AJ STYLES (c)

No DQ stipulations,and these two certainly tore into each other. A lot more fire between the contestants – AND the crowd – than we saw in their match at ‘Mania. Nakamura turns the tide when the match spills to the outside. At one point, a chair enters the ring. As Nakamura runs full blast to deliver a strike… AJ threw the chair and, while it did hit Nakamura, it also bounced back and busted Styles right in the face. That seemed ti fire up the Champion, who fired up and hit The Artist with everything but the kitchen sink.

GOING HOME – After delivering simlutaneous kicks to each other’s groins, the two men pass out in the ring and are (literally) counted out in a No-Disqualification match. No contest, and the people were NOT happy with the finish to this one.

BRAUN STROWMAN & BOBBY LASHLEY VS. KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN

Not much to this one, other than to further the confusing relationship of Zayn and Owens.Other than that, it came down to miscommunication and muscle: The supposed two best friends couldn’t get on the same page, with each throwing each other to the wolves. Basically a power display for Lashley and Strowman who punished Team Sami & Kevin with their finishers.

GOING HOME – Lashley pins Owens after the extended vertical suplex. Then post-match, KO eats the powerslam from Braun. It will be interesting to see how this whole Owens-Zayn dynamic plays out thsi week on Smackdown Live!

ROMAN REIGNS VS. SAMOA JOE

In this match-up of Samoan stars, Joe attacks Roman before the bell, and it looks like there might not even be a match. Once it gets going, Joe takes advantage and works a lot of rest holds. Joe looks mean and intimidating as he tells Reigns to just go away. Unfortunately, the crowd had grown weary with this turn of events. There is almost no buzz as the crowd fully expects Reigns to win. They chant “Delete” and Boo when Reigns has the upper hand. The match was good, but killed off by a restless crowd.

GOING HOME – Despite the fact that the audience seemed to be pulling for the Kokina Clutch, Reigns hits huge spear to get the win. Crowd didn’t like much of the card, and this was the icing on the cake. They don’t care about Roman, no matter what situation WWE puts him in.