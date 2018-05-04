UPCOMING INDY WRESTLING DATES
Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events
** Events are alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.
Fri, May 4 – Empire Wrestling Federation – Father Maguire Council 3851, Knights of Columbus, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com
Fri, May 4 – Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA – 9 pm – facebook.com/Hoodslam
Fri, May 4 – Pacific Coast Wrestling – 231 W C ST, Wilmington, CA – PCWUltra.com
Fri, May 4 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – The Pheonix Theater, 201 Washington ST, Petaluma, CA – 8 pm – facebook.com/ppwpetaluma
Fri, May 4 – I Believe In Wrestling – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD, Orlando, FL – 8 pm – facebook.com/Team-Vision-Dojo-I-Believe-in-Wrestling-School-334294777087757
Fri, May 4 – ? – Haralson County Rec Center, 1799 Macedonia Church RD, Buchanan, GA – 7:30 PM -
Fri, May 4 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm – facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling
Fri, May 4 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling
Fri, May 4 – Southern Extreme Championship Wrestling – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whitesburg, GA – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/SouthernExtremeChampionshipWrestling
Fri, May 4 – Dynamo Pro – The Sports Academy, 101 The Game DR, Glen Carbon, IL – 8 pm – facebook.com/DynamoPro
Fri, May 4 – The Resistance – Summit Park District, 5700 S Archer RD, Summit, IL – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/LiveDieResist
Fri, May 4 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN – facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena
Fri, May 4 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Breathitt Co. High School, Jackson, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling
Fri, May 4 – Kentucky Elite Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 164 Versailles RD, Frankfort, KY – 8 pm – facebook.com/KYElitePro
Fri, May 4 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/nscwrestling
Fri, May 4 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 8 pm – facebook.com/TheMFPW
Fri, May 4 – WrestlePro – St. Pats CYO Sports, 9511 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/wrestlepro
Fri, May 4 – Rockstar Pro Wrestling – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm – facebook.com/RockstarProWrestling
Fri, May 4 – Five Star Wrestling – Days Inn Butler Conference Center, 139 Pittsburgh RD, Butler, PA – 7 pm – facebook.com/FSWPROWRESTLING
Fri, May 4 – Nova – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – facebook.com/novawrestling
Fri, May 4 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/americansportswrestling
Fri, May 4 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation
Fri, May 4 – Rockin Knox Wrestling – Historic Grove Theater, 123 Randolph RD, Oak Ridge, TN – 6 pm – facebook.com/rockinknoxwrestling
Fri, May 4 – Rock N Wrestling – CJ’s Sports Bar, 516 G Morelock ST, Kingsport, TN – 8 pm
Fri, May 4 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/swfwrestling
Fri, May 4 – River City Wrestling – Turner Club, 555 Duffek DR, Kirby, TX – 8 pm – facebook.com/rcwforever
Fri, May 4 – Darlington Wrestling Alliance – East End WMC, 6 Neasham RD, DL1 4AD Darlington, Co Durham, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/DarlingtonWrestlingAlliance
Fri, May 4 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Wyvern Academy, DL3 9SH Darlington, Co Durham, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/maxprowrestling
Fri, May 4 – Pro Wrestling 4 U – Silverdale Working Mens Club, High Street, Silverdale, ST5 6 Newcastle under Lyme, UK – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/prowrestling4u
Sat, May 5 – Southern Legacy Wrestling – Munford Community Center, 105 Lions DR, Munford, AL – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/southernlegacywrestling
Sat, May 5 – Riot City Wrestling – Unit 5, 4 Coglin ST, Hindmarsh, South Australia, Australia – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/riotcitywrestling
Sat, May 5 – Hardcore Super Eight – 3522 Stockton Blvd, 3522 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA – 7 pm
Sat, May 5 – Midgetmania – Brendan’s Newbury Park, 495 N Ventu Park RD, Newbury Park, CA – 8 pm
Sat, May 5 – Paraside Alley Professional Wrestling – Masuk High School, 1014 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT – 7 pm – facebook.com/PAPWOfficial
Sat, May 5 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 6 pm – facebook.com/WWNACW
Sat, May 5 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm – facebook.com/gowrestle
Sat, May 5 – Ignite Wrestling – Walking Tree Brewery, 3209 Dodger RD, Vero Beach, FL – 12:30 pm – facebook.com/IGNITEWrestling
Sat, May 5 – REAL Pro Wrestling – Martial Arts Fitness Academy of Ave Maria, 5330 Ave Maria Blvd, Ave Maria, FL – 7:45 pm – facebook.com/realprofl
Sat, May 5 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com
Sat, May 5 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/RCWWrestling
Sat, May 5 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Lanier County High School, 325 W Patten Ave, Lakeland, GA – 7 pm – facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling
Sat, May 5 – Athletik Club Wrestling – Julius Hetterich Saal Ludwigshafen Maudach, Grunstadter Str 2, 67067 Ludwiggshafen, Germany – 5 pm – facebook.com/acwpro
Sat, May 5 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Im Lipperfeld 23, 46047 Oberhausen, Germany – 5 pm – facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling
Sat, May 5 – AAW – Knights of Columbus, 209 Gooding ST, LaSalle, IL – 7 pm – aawrestling.com
Sat, May 5 – Centrali Pro Wrestling – South Fork Jr Sr High School, 612 Dial ST, Kincaid, IL – 7 pm – facebook.com/Centralil-ProWrestling-1505156686479237
Sat, May 5 – Midwest Impact Pro – 5901 S Washington ST, Bartonville, IL – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/midwestimpact
Sat, May 5 – World Powerhouse Wrestling – Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia ST, Collinsville, IL – 6 pm – facebook.com/worldpowerhousewrestling
Sat, May 5 – Intense Championship Wrestling Pro – Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, 3402 S Meridian ST, Marion, IN – 7 pm – facebook.com/jesseicw.ortega
Sat, May 5 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 6 pm – facebook.com/NewWavePro
Sat, May 5 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm – facebook.com/TSWUnleashed
Sat, May 5 – Wrestling Revolver – Val Air Ballroom, West Des Moines, IA – ProWrestlingRevolver.com
Sat, May 5 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – A.B. Combs Elementary, Combs, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling
Sat, May 5 – United Pro Wrestling – Kentucky National Guard Recruiting, 920 Morgantown RD, Bowling Green, KY – 7 pm – facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY
Sat, May 5 – World Wrestling Alliance – Livermore City Hall, 105 3rd ST, Livermore, KY – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/WWAISNOW
Sat, May 5 – Gulf Coast Wrestling – Bayou Vista Civic Center, Bayou Vista, LA – 7 pm
Sat, May 5 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm – facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623
Sat, May 5 – Lucha Libre – Plaza Hotel and Casino, 1 Main ST, Las Vegas, NV – 7 pm – facebook.com/LuchaLibreLasVegas
Sat, May 5 – Old Time Wrestling – 1041 Glassboro RD, Bldg C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 2 pm – facebook.com/OldTimeWrestling
Sat, May 5 – On Point Wrestling – 110 Harmon DR, Unit 306, Blackwood, NJ – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/OnPointWrestling
Sat, May 5 – Superstars Wrestling Federation – Columbian Club of Avenel, 109 Morrisey Ave, Avenel, NJ – 8 pm – facebook.com/SWFLIVE
Sat, May 5 – United Pro Wrestling Association – 2221 Carolina Beach RD, Wilmington, NC – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/UPWA-Pro-Wrestling-167867653274760
Sat, May 5 – Northern Wrestling Federation – Clinton County Fairgrounds, 958 West Main ST, Wilmington, OH – 8 pm
Sat, May 5 – Northwest Ohio Wrestling – The Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzalez DR, Toledo, OH – 6 pm
Sat, May 5 – Premiere Wrestling Alliance – 737 Slocum Ave, Lancaster, OH – 7 pm – pwaohio.com
Sat, May 5 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – ?, Noble, OK – 7 pm – facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution
Sat, May 5 – Barrie Wrestling – Ferris Lane Community Church, 49 Ferris LN, Barrie, ON – 5 pm – facebook.com/BarrieWrestling
Sat, May 5 – Back Breakers – 1008 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA – 7:30 pm – BackBreakersTrainingCenter.com
Sat, May 5 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Listuguj Binfo Hall, 42 Dundee ST, Listuguj, QC – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/IHWwrestling
Sat, May 5 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/aswwrestling
Sat, May 5 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN – newbreedpro.webs.com
Sat, May 5 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation
Sat, May 5 – Southern Pride Championship Wrestling – 157 Myers LN, Building 205, La Follette, TN – 6 pm – facebook.com/SPCWLafollette
Sat, May 5 – Main Event Pro Wrestling – ?, Tyler, TX – 5 pm – facebook.com/OfficialMEPW
Sat, May 5 – Old School Wrestling, Inc. – MCM Elegante Hotel, Caribbean Ballroom, 5200 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX – 7 pm – squareup.com/store/oswevents
Sat, May 5 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm – altwrestling.co.uk
Sat, May 5 – British Wrestling Entertainment – Richard Dunn Sports Centre, Rooley Ave, BD6 1EZ Bradford, UK – 12 pm – facebook.com/BWEwrestling
Sat, May 5 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – The Westlea, Sports and Family Bar, 5 West Grove, SR7 8EL Seaham Harbour, Durham, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/maxprowrestling
Sat, May 5 – Pro Wrestling Eve – York Hall, 5 Old Ford RD, Bethnal Green, E2 9PJ London, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/evewrestling
Sat, May 5 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group, Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING
Sat, May 5 – RISE – Sheaf ST, Leeds, UK – 7 pm – RiseEngland.com
Sat, May 5 – United Pro Wrestling – Rox Hotel, 17-23 Market ST, AB11 5 Aberdeen, UK – 5 pm – facebook.com/UPWONLINE
Sun, May 6 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – Hilton Garden Inn, 12603 Mariposa RD, Victorville, CA – 5:15 pm – facebook.com/AOWrestling
Sun, May 6 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD #225, Orlando, FL – 3 pm – facebook.com/prowrestling2.0
Sun, May 6 – Punk Pro Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/punkprowrestling
Sun, May 6 – Glory Pro – Wild Country, 17 Gateway DR, Collinsville, IL – 2 pm – facebook.com/GloryPro2017
Sun, May 6 – Prime Time Wrestling – PTW Sportatorium, 4243 Lexington RD, Paris, KY – PTWTickets.com
Sun, May 6 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Fenton Community and Cultural Center, 150 S Leroy ST, Fenton, MI – 3 pm – facebook.com/MWOWrestling
Sun, May 6 – XICW – Hot Rock Sports Bar and Music Cafe, 24300 Hoover RD, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/DetroitXICW
Sun, MAy 6 – NYWC – NYWC Sportatorium, 435 Brook Ave, Deer Park, NY – 3 pm
Sun, May 6 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Dibble Middle School Gym, Dibble, OK – 3 pm – facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution
Sun, May 6 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm – facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling
Sun, May 6 – School of Morton – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN – 5 pm – facebook.com/schoolofmorton
Sun, May 6 – Discovery Wrestling – The Jam House Edinburgh, 5 Queen ST, EH2 1JE Edinburgh, UK – 3 pm – facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling
Sun, May 6 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – West End Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm – lcwrestling.co.uk
Sun, May 6 – New Generation Wrestling – Hull City Hall, 67 Carr Lane, HU1 3RQ Kingston Upon Hull, UK – 4:15 pm – facebook.com/NGWrestlingUK
Sun, May 6 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – The Priory Centre, Priory Lane, PE19 1 St. Neots, UK – 4:15 pm – facebook.com/NBWSouthside
Sun, May 6 – UCW – Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton ST, Kingwood, WV – 3 pm – undisputedwrestling.bigcartel.com
Tue, May 8 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD #225, Orlando, FL – 7 pm – facebook.com/prowrestling2.0
Tue, May 8 – Girl Fight Wrestling – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7 pm – facebook.com/GirlFightWrestling
Wed, May 9 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/WWNACW
Wed, May 9 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm – ovwrestling.com
Wed, May 9 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm – rockstarprowrestling.com
Thu, May 10 – Major League Wrestling – Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett RD, Orlando, FL – 7 pm – facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling
Thu, May 10 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm – wwa4.com
Thu, May 10 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm – facebook.com/XWARI
Thu, May 10 – 5 Star Wrestling – Motorpoint Arena, Mary Ann ST, CF10 2EQ Cardiff, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/5StarWrestling
Fri, May 11 – Iron Hills Championship Wrestling – ?, Pueblo, CO
Fri, May 11 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm – facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling
Fri, May 11 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling
Fri, May 11 – Freelance Underground – Baderbrau, 2515 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL – 8:30 pm – facebook.com/FreelanceUnderground
Fri, May 11 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN – facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena
Fri, May 11 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/nscwrestling
Fri, May 11 – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite – Odd Fellows HAll, 374 1 ST ST W, Stonewall, Manitoba – 6 pm
Fri, May 11 – Zitro – Estadio Canales Lira, 32330 Ciudad Juarez, Mexico – facebook.com/ZITRO-Producciones-514265168751926
Fri, May 11 – International Wrestling Federation – Brockport Elks Lodge #2110, 4400 Sweden Walker RD, Brockport, NY – 7 pm – facebook.com/theiwf
Fri, May 11 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm – facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling
Fri, May 11 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – Vive Church, 2630 Clemson RD, Columbua, SC – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling
Fri, May 11 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/americansportswrestling
Fri, May 11 – Georgia Premier Wrestling – National Guard Armory, 4185 Dalton Pike SE, Cleveland, TN – 8 pm
Fri, May 11 – Pro Wrestling Entertainment – Portland High School, 600 College ST, Portland, TN – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/ProWrestlingEnt
Fri, May 11 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation
Fri, May 11 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/swfwrestling
Fri, May 11 – Ultimate Championship Pro Wrestling South – Rec Room, 3000 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/UCPWS
Fri, May 11 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm – facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation
Fri, May 11 – VIP Wrestling – Knights of Columbus, 2625 S Cooper ST, Arlington, TX – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/VIPWrestlingDallas
Fri, May 11 – 4 Front Wrestling – Thatcham Catholic Hall, 7 Bath RD, RG18 3AG Thatcham, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/Official4FW
Fri, May 11 – Welsh Wrestling – Bettws Community Club, Heol Dawi Sant, CF32 8TA Bettws, Bridgend, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling
Fri, May 11 – 4th Wall Wrestling – St. Thomas More High School, 2601 E Morgan Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/4thWallWrestling
Fri, May 11 – River City Championship Wrestling – Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST S, La Crosse, WI – 7 pm – facebook.com/RiverCityCW
Sat, May 12 – Classic Championship Wrestling Association – Mr. Ainley, Jr. Community Center, 536 F Elm ST, Corning, AR – 7 pm
Sat, May 12 – All Star Wrestling, Inc. – Alice McKay, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7 pm – facebook.com/ASWCANADA
Sat, May 12 – Big Time Wrestling – Milpitas High School, 1285 Escuela Pkwy, Milpitas, CA – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/btwrestling
Sat, May 12 – Exile – House of Grace, 12222 Philadelphia ST, Whittier, CA – 5 pm
Sat, May 12 – Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Libre – Sycuan Casino, San Diego, CA – 8 pm
Sat, May 12 – Underground Empire Wrestling – VFW Post 10040 Post 10040, 8548 Lankershim Blvd, Sun Valley, CA – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling
Sat, May 12 – Wrestling for Charity – Porterville High School, 465 Olive Ave, Porterville, CA – 7 pm
Sat, May 12 – FEST Wrestling – Eight-Seconds Gainesville, 201 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL – 5 pm – facebook.com/festwrestling
Sat, May 12 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm – facebook.com/FEWsurvive
Sat, May 12 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/RCWWrestling
Sat, May 12 – Georgia Premier Wrestling – Canton Village Shopping Center, Action Building, 261 Marietta RD, Canton, GA – 7:30 pm
Sat, May 12 – German Wrestling Promotion – Markgrafensaal, Schwabach, Germany – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/gwpwrestling
Sat, May 12 – Next Step Wrestling – Remontehalle Grobenhain, Husarenstrabe 1-3, 01558 Grobenhain, Germany – 7 pm – facebook.com/nextstepwrestling
Sat, May 12 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Altes Theater Magdeburg, Tessenwstrabe 11, 39114 Magdeburg, Germany – 8 pm – facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling
Sat, May 12 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 1401 N 8th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm – facebook.com/PWASpringfield
Sat, May 12 – Project Forest City Wrestling – Teamsters Local 325, 5533 11th ST, Rockford, IL – 6 pm – facebook.com/ProjectForestCityWrestling
Sat, May 12 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 1401 N 8th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm – facebook.com/PWASpringfield
Sat, May 12 – EHF – Century Center, 120 S Saint Joseph ST, South Bend, IN – 7 pm – facebook.com/EHFEntertainment
Sat, May 12 – Strong Style Wrestling – 416 Wabash, 416 E Wabash ST, Indianapolis, IN – 7 pm – facebook.com/StrongStyleWrestling44
Sat, May 12 – 3XWrestling – American Legion Hispanic Post 731, 1511 S Union ST, Des Moines, IA – 7:15 pm – facebook.com/3XWrestling
Sat, May 12 – Central Empire Wrestling – Wild Hog Saloon and Eatery, 350 Commercial DR, Walford, IA – 7 pm
Sat, May 12 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – The Cotillion, 11120 W Kellogg ST, Wichita, KS – 7 pm – facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution
Sat, May 12 – Kansas City Xtreme Wrestling – State Street Project, 1017 N 9th ST, Kansas City, KS – 5 pm – facebook.com/KCXWrestling
Sat, May 12 – Top Notch Wrestling – 2300 KY-69, Hartford, KY – 6 pm – facebook.com/WestKYTopNotchWrestling
Sat, May 12 – Imperial Wrestling Entertainment – 1800 S Loxley RD, Houghton Lake, MI – 6 pm – facebook.com/imperialwrestlingentertainment
Sat, May 12 – Ring of Honor – Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W 4th ST, Royal Oak, MI – 5:30 pm
Sat, May 12 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm – facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623
Sat, May 12 – Future Stars of Wrestling – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino, 5111 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV – 7 pm – facebook.com/FSWVegas
Sat, May 12 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm – facebook.com/WAWDojo
Sat, May 12 – Combat Zone Wrestling – Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave, Voorhees, NJ – 8 pm – CZWrestling.com
Sat, May 12 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm – facebook.com/TheMFPW
Sat, May 12 – Old Time Wrestling – 1041 Glassboro RD, Bldg C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 2 pm – facebook.com/OldTimeWrestling
Sat, May 12 – United Pro Wrestling Association – Central Middle School, 1620 US Hwy 46, Parsippany, NJ – 6 pm – facebook.com/UPWA-Pro-Wrestling-167867653274760
Sat, May 12 – Upstate Professional Wrestling – NVP Sports Park, 701 Phillips RD, Webster, NY – 6 pm – facebook.com/upstateprowrestling
Sat, May 12 – Alexander County Championship Wrestling – 70 Hiddenite Church RD, Hiddenite, NC – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling
Sat, May 12 – EWA – South Davidson High School, 14956 S NC Hwy 109, Denton, NC – 6 pm
Sat, May 12 – Ring Wars Carolina – Lumberton Indoor Flea Market, 612 E 2nd ST, Lumberton, NC – 7 pm – facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina/
Sat, May 12 – Saturday Night Mayhem Championship Wrestling – 2227 Civietown RD SW, Supply, NC – 6 pm – facebook.com/snmcw
Sat, May 12 – Wrestling & Respect – Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, Lima, OH – 7 pm – facebook.com/WARWrestling
Sat, May 12 – BCW – Logan County Fairgrounds, 215 Fairgrounds RD, Guthrie, OK – 7 pm
Sat, May 12 – Impact Zone Wrestling – Logan County Fairgrounds, 214 Fairgrounds RD, Guthrie, OK – 7 pm – facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling
Sat, May 12 – Great North Wrestling – Brockville Memorial Centre, 100 Magedoma Blvd, Brockville, ON – 7:30 pm
Sat, May 12 – Pure Wrestling Association – Alpine Club of Kitchener, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling
Sat, May 12 – International Wrestling Cartel/RISE – ?, Pittsburgh, PA – IWCwrestling.com, RISEWrestling.com
Sat, May 12 – Rise – White Oak Athletic Association, 1798 Lower Heckman RD, White Oak, PA – 1 pm – facebook.com/RISEdtwa
Sat, May 12 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/aswwrestling
Sat, May 12 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Carver Park, 322 West Watauga Ave, Johnson City, TN – 7 pm – facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling
Sat, May 12 – Making Towns Classic (Womens Tournament) – The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN – 3 pm – facebook.com/HLProWrestling
Sat, May 12 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN – newbreedpro.webs.com
Sat, May 12 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation
Sat, May 12 – TRKWA – 128 Judge Don Lewis DR, Elizabethton, TN – 6 pm – facebook.com/trkwaofficial
Sat, May 12 – Tennessee Legacy Wrestling – 7001 New River Hwy, Briceville, TN – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/tennesseelegacywrestling
Sat, May 12 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/
Sat, May 12 – Rampage Wrestling – Sun N Fun, 6204 Elgin, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/Rampagewrestling
Sat, May 12 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emersons Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/Official4FW
Sat, May 12 – North Wrestling – Riverside Newcastle, Neptune House, 1 The Close, NE1 3RQ Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/NORTHWrestlingNCL
Sat, May 12 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – The Gordon Craig Theatre, Danstrete, SG1 1 Stevenage, UK – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/NBWSouthside
Sat, May 12 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Tenyham Community Hall, ME9 9 Faversham, Kent, UK – 3:30 pm – facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling
Sat, May 12 – Welsh Wrestling – Llanharan Rugby Club, Bridgend RD Llanharan, Ponyclun, Mid Glamorgan, Llanharan, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling
Sat, May 12 – International Combat Sports – Dunbar Parks and Recreation and CVB, 2601 Fairlawn Ave, Dunbar, WV – 7 pm – facebook.com/InternationalCombatSports
Sun, May 13 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com
Sun, May 13 – APC Catch – Studio Jenny, 1 Avenue Jenny, 92000 Nanterre, France – 5 pm – facebook.com/apccatch
Sun, May 13 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Oshawa Legion, 471 Simcoe ST S, Oshawa, ON – 1 pm
Sun, May 13 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm – facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling
Sun, May 13 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/Official4FW
Sun, May 13 – Big League Wrestling – Westlands Yeovil, Westbourne Close, Yeovil, Somerset, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/BigLeagueWrestling
Sun, May 13 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm – facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling
Wed, May 16 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/WWNACW
Wed, May 16 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm – ovwrestling.com
Wed, May 16 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm – rockstarprowrestling.com
Thu, May 17 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm – wwa4.com
Thu, May 17 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm – facebook.com/XWARI
Fri, May 18 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm – facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling
Fri, May 18 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling
Fri, May 18 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Markthalle-Hamburg, Klosterwall 11, 20095 Hamburg, Germany – 7 pm – facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling
Fri, May 18 – Proving Ground Pro – American Legion Post 100, 211 Legion RD, Washington, IL – 7:05 pm – facebook.com/PGPwrestling
Fri, May 18 – AWA Supreme – Southwestern High School, 167 S Main Cross ST, Hanover, IN – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/awasupreme
Fri, May 18 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN – facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena
Fri, May 18 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/nscwrestling/
Fri, May 18 – House of Bricks – All Ranks Academy of Gymnastics, 114 Conway ST, New Bedford, MA – 7 pm – facebook.com/HoBwrestling
Fri, May 18 – Old Time Wrestling – 1041 Glassboro RD, Bldg C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 8 pm – facebook.com/OldTimeWrestling
Fri, May 18 – House of Glory – The Elks Lodge, 8220 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 8 pm – facebook.com/HouseOfGloryWrestlingSchool
Fri, May 18 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/americansportswrestling
Fri, May 18 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation
Fri, May 18 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/swfwrestling
Fri, May 18 – Main Event Wrestling – Innisfree Sports and Social Club, Chesters Ave, Longbenton, NE12 8TY Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/mewuk
Fri, May 18 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling – Wincanton Memorial Hall, High ST, BA9 9JF Wincanton, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/UltimateProWrestling
Sat, May 19 – CWA – Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd, Hot Springs, AR – 7 pm – cwatickets.com
Sat, May 19 – Riot City Wrestling – Latvian Hall, 4 Clark ST, Wayville, South Australia, Australia – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/riotcitywrestling
Sat, May 19 – Best of the West – American Legion Hall 83, 939 W Main ST, Merced, CA – 6 pm – facebook.com/BOTWest
Sat, May 19 – Finest City Wrestling – Biggs Harley-Davidson, 1040 Los Vallecitos Blvs #113, San Marcos, CA – 1 pm – facebook.com/FCWSanDiego
Sat, May 19 – Golden State Championship Wrestling – 1021 Harvard Way, El Dorado Hills, CA – 6 pm – facebook.com/Goldenstatechampionship
Sat, May 19 – Midgetmania – Bakersfield Dome, 2201 V ST, Bakersfield, CA – 7 pm – facebook.com/midgetmaniatour
Sat, May 19 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com
Sat, May 19 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm – facebook.com/gowrestle
Sat, May 19 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/RCWWrestling
Sat, May 19 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm – facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463
Sat, May 19 – Southern Friend Wrestling – LAndmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 7 pm
Sat, May 19 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Forum Bielefeld, Meller Strasse 2, 33613 Bielefeld, Germany – 6 pm – facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling
Sat, May 19 – Evolve – Summit Park District, 5700 S Archer RD, Summit, IL – 8 pm
Sat, May 19 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 823 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 4 pm – facebook.com/WrestlingExplosion
Sat, May 19 – New Wave Pro (March of Dimes Benefit), 191 N US Highway 231, Greencastle, IN – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/MODBashForBabies
Sat, May 19 – World Wrestling Alliance – Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 Court ST, Evansville, IN – 5 pm – facebook.com/WWAISNOW
Sat, May 19 – Metro Pro Wrestling – Turner Rec Center, 831 S 55th ST, Kansas City, KS – 6 pm – facebook.com/MetroProKC
Sat, May 19 – MCW Pro Wrestling – North Carroll High School, 1400 Panther DR, Hampstead, MD – 7:30 pm – MCWProWrestling.com
Sat, May 19 – Lucky Pro Wrestling – Clark Memorial YMCW, 155 Central ST, Winchendon, MA – 6:30 pm – .facebook.com/LuckyProWrestling
Sat, May 19 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm – facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623
Sat, May 19 – New Breed Wrestling – ??, Sedalia, MO – 6 pm – facebook.com/NewBreedMO
Sat, May 19 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm – facebook.com/WAWDojo
Sat, May 19 – Old Time Wrestling – 1041 Glassboro RD, Bldg C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 7 pm – facebook.com/OldTimeWrestling
Sat, May 19 – Pro Wrestling Magic – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 7 pm – facebook.com/ProWrestlingMagic
Sat, May 19 – SWF – Boontoon Elks Lodge, 125 Cornelia ST, Boonton, NJ – 8 pm – facebook.com/SWFLIVE
Sat, May 19 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com
Sat, May 19 – Adrenaline Pro Wrestling – Richmond County Rescue Squad, 1004 Rockingham RD, Rockingham, NC – 6 pm – facebook.com/AdrenalineProWrestlingnc
Sat, May 19 – AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling – Veterans Memorial Park, 691 W Lebanon ST, Mount Airy, NC – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/aiwfmidatlantic
Sat, May 19 – NAWA – Burke County Fair, 145 Bost RD, Morganton, NC – 7 pm – facebook.com/NAWAprowrestling
Sat, May 19 – Next Evolution Wrestling – PAL Center, 302 North Road ST, Elizabeth City, NC – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/NEWNextEvolutionWrestling
Sat, May 19 – Deathproof – The Jet Hall, 746 Barton ST, Hamilton, ON – 7 pm – facebook.com/DeathproofFightClub
Sat, May 19 – Outbreak Wrestling – Temple Fire Co Social Quarters, 4963 Kutztown RD, Temple, PA – 7 pm – facebook.com/OutBreakWrestling
Sat, May 19 – Inter Species Wrestling – Knights of Columbus, Kahnawake, QC – 7 pm – facebook.com/interspecieswrestling
Sat, Mar 19 – New World Wrestling-Extreme – American Legion Post 85, 870 River ST, Woonsocket, RI – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/nwwprowrestlingextreme
Sat, May 19 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/aswwrestling
Sat, May 19 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN – newbreedpro.webs.com
Sat, May 19 – NGW – Patton-Crosswhite VWF Post 6975, 14 16th ST, Bristol, TN – 7 pm
Sat, May 19 – Overdrive Pro Wrestling – Nashville Tennessee State Fairgrounds, Nashville, TN – 5 pm – facebook.com/Overdrive-PRO-Wrestling-1313553678763850
Sat, May 19 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation
Sat, May 19 – Austin Wrestling Revolution – El Rey, 1721 S. Commerce ST, Lockhart, TX – 7 pm
Sat, May 19 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N 3rd ST, Temple, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution
Sat, May 19 – 3 Count Wrestling – Hartlepool Borough Hall, Whitley Bay, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/3countwrestling
Sat, May 19 – 4 Front Wrestling – Oxford Academy, Sandy Lane W, OX4 6JZ Oxford, Osfordshire, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/Official4FW
Sat, May 19 – Shropshire Wrestling Alliance – Dawley Town Hall, New ST, TF4 3JR Telford, UK – 6:45 pm – facebook.com/ShropsWrestling
Sat, May 19 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – Chippewa Valley Fraternal Order of Eagles #2213, 2588 Hallie RD, Chippewa Falls, WI – 6 pm – facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship
Sun, May 20 – Cen-Cal Professional Wrestling – The Graduate, 990 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo, CA – 2:30 pm – facebook.com/CenCalPro
Sun, May 20 – Supreme Pro Wrestling – 6200 McMahon DR, Sacramento, CA – 5 pm – facebook.com/supremeprowrestling
Sun, May 20 – Capitol Wrestling – 41 Veterans DR, New Britain, CT – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/capitolwrestling
Sun, May 20 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Club From Hell, Flughafenstr. 41, 99092 Erfurt-Bindersleben, Thuringen, Germany – 5 pm – facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling
Sun, May 20 – Glory Pro – Swansea Improvement Association, 216 Service ST, Swansea, IL – 2 pm – facebook.com/GloryPro2017
Sun, May 20 – Wrestling Over Everything – Centerville Elementary School, 3429 Camp Jackson RD, Centerville Station, IL – 6 pm – facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING
Sun, May 20 – Zelo Pro – Joe’s on Weed ST, 940 W Weed ST, Chicago, IL – 2 pm – facebook.com/zelopro
Sun, May 20 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm – facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling
Sun, May 20 – Branded Outlaw Wrestling – Quartermain Pub, 13920 IH 35 N, Live Oak, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/Branded-Outlaw-Wrestling-1787565808147942
Sun, May 20 – British Empire Wrestling – Tooting Tram and Social, 46-48 Mitcham Road, SW17 9NA London, UK – 3 pm – facebook.com/britishempirewrestling
Sun, May 20 – Strike Wrestling – Halo Bournemouth, Exeter RD, BH2 5AQ Bournemouth, UK – 4:30 pm – facebook.com/StrikeWrestling
Sun, May 20 – Upbrawl Championship Wrestling – 10 Mile End RD, NE33 1TA South Shields, UK – 4 pm – facebook.com/ucwuk
Sun, May 20 – Insane Championship Wrestling – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 4 pm – facebook.com/icwmilwaukee
Tue, May 22 – IPW – The Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham ST, Manchester, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/IPWuk
Wed, May 23 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/WWNACW
Wed, May 23 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm – ovwrestling.com
Wed, May 23 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm – rockstarprowrestling.com
Thu, May 24 – Best of the West – Applegate Park, 678 W 18th ST, Merced, CA – 6 pm – facebook.com/BOTWest
Thu, May 24 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm – wwa4.com
Thu, May 24 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm – facebook.com/XWARI
Fri, May 25-Sat, May 26 – Power of Wrestling – Pier2, Gropelinger Fahrweg 6, 28237 Bremen, Germany – 8 pm – facebook.com/POWEROFWRESTLING
Fri, May 25 – All Star Wrestling – The Wise Hall and Lounge, Vancouver, BC – 8 pm
Fri, May 25 – All Pro Wrestling – Clayton Valley Charter High School, 1101 Alberta Way, Concord, CA – 7:30 pm – .facebook.com/apwbootcamp
Fri, May 25 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm – facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling
Fri, May 25 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling
Fri, May 25 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN – facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena
Fri, May 25 – Power of Wrestling – Pier2, Gropelinger Fahweg 6, 28237 Bremen, Germany – 8 pm – facebook.com/POWEROFWRESTLING
Fri, May 25 – AAW – Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL – 7:30 pm – aawrestling.com
Fri, May 25 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN – facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena
Fri, May 25 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/nscwrestling
Fri, May 25 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – 287 Maria Ave, St. Paul, MN – 6 pm – facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship
Fri, May 25 – America’s Most Liked – Winton-Salem Fairgrounds and Annex, 421 W 27th ST, Winston-Salem, NC – 7 pm – facebook.com/AMLWrestling
Fri, May 25 – St. Anthony’s Hall, 523 St. Anthony ST, Ottawa, ON – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/pages/C4-Wrestling-Knights-of-Columbus-Hall-in-VANIER-Woot/195741347108452
Fri, May 25 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm – facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling
Fri, May 25 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/americansportswrestling
Fri, May 25 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation
Fri, May 25 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/swfwrestling
Fri, May 25 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Hofheimer Building, 2818 W Broad ST, Richmond, VA – 8 pm
Sat, May 26 – All Star Wrestling, Inc. – Alice McKay, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7 pm – facebook.com/ASWCANADA
Sat, May 26 – Fight Club Finland – Gloria, Pieni Roobertinkatu 12, Helsinki, Finland – 6 pm – facebook.com/fcfwrestling
Sat, May 26 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/RCWWrestling
Sat, May 26 – Power of Wrestling – Pier2, Gropelinger Fahweg 6, 28237 Bremen, Germany – 8 pm – facebook.com/POWEROFWRESTLING
Sat, May 26 – Zero 1 USA – Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL – 7 pm – facebook.com/zero1supreme
Sat, May 26 – Old School Championship Wrestling – St. JAmes United Methodist Church, 3110 Hillcrest Terrace, Evansville, IN – 7 pm – facebook.com/OldSchoolChampionshipWrestling
Sat, May 26 – Diamond Championship Wrestling – Pascagoula VFW Post 3373, 4724 1st Lieutenant Eugene J. Majure DR, Pascagoula, MS – 6 pm – facebook.com/DCW2017
Sat, May 26 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm – facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623
Sat, May 26 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm – facebook.com/WAWDojo
Sat, May 26 – Battle Club Pro – 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 7 pm – facebook.com/Battleclubpro
Sat, May 26 – World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling – Pickaway County Fairgrounds, 415 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH – Convention 9 am, Event 8 pm – facebook.com/WCPBTW
Sat, May 26 – Northland Wrestling – Ecole Publique L’Odyssee, 480 Norman Ave, North Bay, ON – 5 pm – facebook.com/Northland705
Sat, May 26 – Ace Fusion Championship Wrestling – SOKOL Hall Club, 452 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton, PA – 3 pm – facebook.com/AceFusionCW
Sat, May 26 – North Shore Pro Wrestling – Centre Horizon, 801 4E rue #204, Quebec, QC – 7 pm – facebook.com/nspwquebec
Sat, May 26 – Proving Ground – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm – facebook.com/PGWrestling
Sat, May 26 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/aswwrestling
Sat, May 26 – Innovate Pro Wrestling – Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry DR, Kingsport, TN – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/InnovateWrestling
Sat, May 26 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN – newbreedpro.webs.com
Sat, May 26 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation
Sat, May 26 – Southern Pride Championship Wrestling – 157 Myers LN, Building 205, La Follette, TN – 6 pm – facebook.com/SPCWLafollette
Sat, May 26 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga
Sat, May 26 – Dallas Championship Wrestling – Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S Main ST, Grapevine, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/MEANMIKETATUM
Sat, May 26 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – The Carleton, 56 Marine RD W, LA44EU Morecambe, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/AOWUK
Sat, May 26 – British Wrestling Entertainment – ?, Leeds, UK – 1 pm – facebook.com/BWEwrestling
Sat, May 26 – Kamikaze Pro – Cadbury Club, Bournville Lane, B30 2 Birmingham, UK – 5 pm – facebook.com/KamikazeProUK
Sat, May 26 – The Wrestling League – Harwich Community Primary, Harwich, UK – 12 pm – facebook.com/WrestlingLeague
Sat, May 26 – Welsh Wrestling – Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Vollage, CF48 1UT Merthyr Tydfil, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling
Sun, May 27 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com
Sun, May 27 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center, Birch Run, MI – 7 pm – prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765
Sun, May 27 – Innovative Pro Wrestling – 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 2 pm – facebook.com/INNOVATIVEPROWRESTLING
Sun, May 27 – Quaker City Wrestling – BikeTown Harley Davidson, E State ST, Salem, OH – 6 pm
Sun, May 27 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm – facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling
Sun, May 27 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – South13, Boucher RD, BT12 6HR Belfast, UK – 2 pm – facebook.com/prowrestlingulster
