Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Events are alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

** Add your LIVE stream or flyer to Wrestling on Facebook LIVE at facebook.com/groups/WatchLiveWrestling ! Watch! Create! Share!

** Send your event to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com , Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper

7:30 pm – facebook.com/SouthernExtremeChampionshipWrestling Fri, May 4 – Southern Extreme Championship Wrestling – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whitesburg, GA –

7:30 pm – facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling Fri, May 4 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Breathitt Co. High School, Jackson, KY –

8 pm – facebook.com/americansportswrestling Fri, May 4 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN –

8 pm – facebook.com/rcwforever Fri, May 4 – River City Wrestling – Turner Club, 555 Duffek DR, Kirby, TX –

6:30 pm – facebook.com/maxprowrestling Fri, May 4 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Wyvern Academy, DL3 9SH Darlington, Co Durham, UK –

7:30 pm – facebook.com/prowrestling4u Fri, May 4 – Pro Wrestling 4 U – Silverdale Working Mens Club, High Street, Silverdale, ST5 6 Newcastle under Lyme, UK –

Sat, May 5 – Southern Legacy Wrestling – Munford Community Center, 105 Lions DR, Munford, AL – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/southernlegacywrestling

Sat, May 5 – Hardcore Super Eight – 7 pm – Hardcore Super Eight – 3522 Stockton Blvd , 3522 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA –

Sat, May 5 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/RCWWrestling – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA –

Sat, May 5 – Centrali Pro Wrestling – South Fork Jr Sr High School, 7 pm – facebook.com/Centralil-ProWrestling-1505156686479237 – Centrali Pro Wrestling – South Fork Jr Sr High School, 612 Dial ST, Kincaid, IL

Sat, May 5 – Intense Championship Wrestling Pro – Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, 7 pm – facebook.com/jesseicw.ortega – Intense Championship Wrestling Pro – Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, 3402 S Meridian ST, Marion, IN

Sat, May 5 – Wrestling Revolver – Val Air Ballroom, West Des Moines, IA – ProWrestlingRevolver.com

Sat, May 5 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – A.B. Combs Elementary, Combs, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – A.B. Combs Elementary, Combs, KY –

Sat, May 5 – Gulf Coast Wrestling – Bayou Vista Civic Center, Bayou Vista, LA – 7 pm

Sat, May 5 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – ?, Noble, OK – 7 pm – facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, May 5 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Listuguj Binfo Hall, 42 Dundee ST, Listuguj, QC – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Sat, May 5 – Main Event Pro Wrestling – ?, Tyler, TX – 5 pm – facebook.com/OfficialMEPW

Sat, May 5 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm – altwrestling.co.uk

Sat, May 5 – British Wrestling Entertainment – Richard Dunn Sports Centre, Rooley Ave, BD6 1EZ Bradford, UK – 12 pm – facebook.com/BWEwrestling

Sat, May 5 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – The Westlea, Sports and Family Bar, 5 West Grove, SR7 8EL Seaham Harbour, Durham, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Sat, May 5 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group, Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, May 5 – RISE – Sheaf ST, Leeds, UK – 7 pm – RiseEngland.com

Sun, May 6 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Dibble Middle School Gym, Dibble, OK – 3 pm – facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sun, May 6 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – West End Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm – lcwrestling.co.uk

Sun, May 6 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – The Priory Centre, Priory Lane, PE19 1 St. Neots, UK – 4:15 pm – facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Thu, May 10 – 5 Star Wrestling – Motorpoint Arena, Mary Ann ST, CF10 2EQ Cardiff, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/5StarWrestling

Fri, May 11 – Iron Hills Championship Wrestling – ?, Pueblo, CO

Fri, May 11 – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite – Odd Fellows HAll, 374 1 ST ST W, Stonewall, Manitoba – 6 pm

Fri, May 11 – Zitro – Estadio Canales Lira, 32330 Ciudad Juarez, Mexico – facebook.com/ZITRO-Producciones-514265168751926

Fri, May 11 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, May 11 – Welsh Wrestling – Bettws Community Club, Heol Dawi Sant, CF32 8TA Bettws, Bridgend, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, May 12 – Classic Championship Wrestling Association – Mr. Ainley, Jr. Community Center, 536 F Elm ST, Corning, AR – 7 pm

Sat, May 12 – Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Libre – Sycuan Casino, San Diego, CA – 8 pm

Sat, May 12 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, May 12 – Georgia Premier Wrestling – Canton Village Shopping Center, Action Building, 261 Marietta RD , Canton, GA – 7:30 pm

Sat, May 12 – German Wrestling Promotion – Markgrafensaal, Schwabach, Germany – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/gwpwrestling

Sat, May 12 – Next Step Wrestling – Remontehalle Grobenhain, Husarenstrabe 1-3, 01558 Grobenhain, Germany – 7 pm – facebook.com/nextstepwrestling

Sat, May 12 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Altes Theater Magdeburg, Tessenwstrabe 11, 39114 Magdeburg, Germany – 8 pm – facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, May 12 – Ring of Honor – Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W 4th ST, Royal Oak, MI – 5:30 pm

Sat, May 12 – United Pro Wrestling Association – Central Middle School, 1620 US Hwy 46, Parsippany, NJ – 6 pm – facebook.com/UPWA-Pro-Wrestling-167867653274760

Sat, May 12 – Wrestling & Respect – Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, Lima, OH – 7 pm – facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, May 12 – Impact Zone Wrestling – Logan County Fairgrounds, 214 Fairgrounds RD, Guthrie, OK – 7 pm – facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, May 12 – Pure Wrestling Association – Alpine Club of Kitchener, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, May 12 – International Wrestling Cartel/RISE – ?, Pittsburgh, PA – IWCwrestling.com, RISEWrestling.com

Sat, May 12 – Rampage Wrestling – Sun N Fun, 6204 Elgin, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, May 12 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emersons Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, May 12 – North Wrestling – Riverside Newcastle, Neptune House, 1 The Close, NE1 3RQ Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/NORTHWrestlingNCL

Sat, May 12 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – The Gordon Craig Theatre, Danstrete, SG1 1 Stevenage, UK – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Sat, May 12 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Tenyham Community Hall, ME9 9 Faversham, Kent, UK – 3:30 pm – facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling

Sat, May 12 – Welsh Wrestling – Llanharan Rugby Club, Bridgend RD Llanharan, Ponyclun, Mid Glamorgan, Llanharan, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sun, May 13 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, May 13 – Big League Wrestling – Westlands Yeovil, Westbourne Close, Yeovil, Somerset, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/BigLeagueWrestling

Sun, May 13 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm – facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Fri, May 18 – AWA Supreme – Southwestern High School, 167 S Main Cross ST, Hanover, IN – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/awasupreme

Fri, May 18 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, May 18 – Main Event Wrestling – Innisfree Sports and Social Club, Chesters Ave, Longbenton, NE12 8TY Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/mewuk

Fri, May 18 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling – Wincanton Memorial Hall, High ST, BA9 9JF Wincanton, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/UltimateProWrestling

Sat, May 19 – Midgetmania – Bakersfield Dome, 2201 V ST, Bakersfield, CA – 7 pm – facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Sat, May 19 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, May 19 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm – facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, May 19 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 823 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 4 pm – facebook.com/WrestlingExplosion

Sat, May 19 – New Breed Wrestling – ??, Sedalia, MO – 6 pm – facebook.com/NewBreedMO

Sat, May 19 – Inter Species Wrestling – Knights of Columbus, Kahnawake, QC – 7 pm – facebook.com/interspecieswrestling

Sat, May 19 – NGW – Patton-Crosswhite VWF Post 6975, 14 16th ST, Bristol, TN – 7 pm

Sat, May 19 – Overdrive Pro Wrestling – Nashville Tennessee State Fairgrounds, Nashville, TN – 5 pm – facebook.com/Overdrive-PRO-Wrestling-1313553678763850

Sat, May 19 – 3 Count Wrestling – Hartlepool Borough Hall, Whitley Bay, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/3countwrestling

Sat, May 19 – 4 Front Wrestling – Oxford Academy, Sandy Lane W, OX4 6JZ Oxford, Osfordshire, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, May 19 – Shropshire Wrestling Alliance – Dawley Town Hall, New ST, TF4 3JR Telford, UK – 6:45 pm – facebook.com/ShropsWrestling

Sun, May 20 – Strike Wrestling – Halo Bournemouth, Exeter RD, BH2 5AQ Bournemouth, UK – 4:30 pm – facebook.com/StrikeWrestling

Fri, May 25 – All Star Wrestling – The Wise Hall and Lounge, Vancouver, BC – 8 pm

Fri, May 25 – Power of Wrestling – Pier2, Gropelinger Fahweg 6, 28237 Bremen, Germany – 8 pm – facebook.com/POWEROFWRESTLING

Fri, May 25 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Sat, May 26 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, May 26 – Power of Wrestling – Pier2, Gropelinger Fahweg 6, 28237 Bremen, Germany – 8 pm – facebook.com/POWEROFWRESTLING

Sat, May 26 – British Wrestling Entertainment – ?, Leeds, UK – 1 pm – facebook.com/BWEwrestling

Sat, May 26 – Kamikaze Pro – Cadbury Club, Bournville Lane, B30 2 Birmingham, UK – 5 pm – facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Sat, May 26 – The Wrestling League – Harwich Community Primary, Harwich, UK – 12 pm – facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Sat, May 26 – Welsh Wrestling – Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Vollage, CF48 1UT Merthyr Tydfil, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765 Sun, May 27 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center, Birch Run, MI – 7 pm – prowrestlingatitsfinest.com

Sun, May 27 – Quaker City Wrestling – BikeTown Harley Davidson, E State ST, Salem, OH – 6 pm