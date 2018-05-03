John Osting reporting …

Monday Night Raw Recap

The Bell Centre

Montreal, Quebec Canada

Air Date: April 30th 2018

Welcome to Monday Night Raw! Raw began with highlight footage from the Greatest Royal Rumble Event. Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman welcomed us to the show.

Roman Reigns’ music played and he came to the ring. The crowd let him have it with a chorus of boos. The announce team wondered if Reigns was upset over his match with Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar from the Greatest Royal Rumble. They recapped the controversial finish. They agreed that Reigns’ feet hit the floor first and said he should be the new champion. A decision had been made by Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle to honor the referees decision.

Reigns, of course, did talk about his match and that he should be the champion. The referee for the contest even issued a statement announcing that he had made a mistake. Reigns was adamant that he did what he said he would do and beat Brock Lesnar. He pointed out that he would be happy to tell Lesnar that to his face but, since he wasn’t there, he would concentrate on other matters.

Samoa Joe appeared on the Titan Tron and said, just as he predicted, Reigns lost to Lesnar and he would finish off his career at Backlash. The Tron went dark then Jinder Mahal, along with Sunil Singh made his way out. Mahal told Reigns he hates when people make excuses and that he lost to Lesnar. Mahal said that Reigns would lose to Joe on Sunday and tonight, he would lose to him.

Sami Zayn’s music hit and he came out to a huge reaction in his hometown. Zayn played to the crowd and told fans he couldn’t go the Greatest Royal Rumble because Bobby Lashley had injured him. Zayn said he was now recovered and said he would be the one to face Reigns.

Kevin Owens’ music played and he walked out to another huge crowd response. Owens stopped Zayn and said, that even though Zayn could beat Reigns, everybody wanted to see Reigns versus Owens. Owens suggested they have a contest to see who faces Reigns. The fans chose by applause. Owens and Zayn each got a great reaction but Owens declared himself the winner. He got a little to close to Reigns who nailed him with a punch. The beat down on Reigns ensued. Bobby Lashley came out to make the save but was quickly outnumbered until Braun Strowman came out to even the odds.

Corey Graves announced Natalya against Mickie James for later in the show. Natalya would have Ronda Rousey in her corner and James will counter with Alexa Bliss. Also, coming up next, Bobby Roode gets his chance to even things up when he takes on Elias in a rematch from last week. That match is next!!

We return from the break and get the news that there will be a six-man tag team match as the main event. It will be Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal taking on Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Elias was in the ring playing his gitaur bragging about his performance at the GRR. He started to sing a song for Bobby Roode but Roode’s entrance interrupted him. They face off next!!

The match was joined in progress. Cole reminded everyone that this is a rematch from last week because Elias a stolen a victory. Elias got a two-count on Roode as the show goes to commercial.

The match turned when Elias had Roode on the apron and ran him throat-first into the streel turnbuckle support. Roode hit the floor and clutched his throat. When the referee came out to check on him, Roode said he couldn’t breathe. That brought out the training staff to check on Roode.

Meanwhile, Elias had declared himself the victor and walked off. The match was ruled an apparent no contest due to referee stoppage.

Winner: No contest

A graphic was shown reminding us of the main event. The show takes a commercial time out.

We return to see Roode getting helped to the back.

Charly Caruso was backstage interviewing the opponents for the Authors of Pain. The two local wrestlers spoke about how proud they are to be Candians. They make their entrance.

Match 2: The Authors of Pain (Akem and Rezar) vs. Jean-Paul and Francois

This was a quick match with the AOP hitting the Super Collider and the Last Chapter for the win.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

After the match, Akem and Rezar took the microphone and said they are opening the Book of Pain with a Chapter for all the teams of Raw.

An ad for Smackdown Live noted that Shinsuke Nakamura wants an apology from WWE Champion, AJ Styles. This closes the segment.

We come back to Michael Cole hyping the rave reviews for the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins made his entrance. The announce team reminded us that he won at the Greatest Royal Rumble to retain his championship. Rollins played up to the crowd as the sang “Ole” for him. Rollins thanked them in French.

Rollins said during the long trip back from Saudi Arabia he decided he wanted to be a fighting champion. This brings out Finn Balor. Balor said he took the long trip back to think about how close he came to winning. He congratulated Rollins and said that they are now even in singles matches against each other.

Rollins said he is facing the Miz at Backlash. He wondered if the fans would like to see a title match tonight. The fans cheered and Rollins said the match is a go as they shook hands.

The Miz’s music plays bringing out Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in suits. They tell Rollins and Balor not to worry about the fans but themselves. They propose the four of them form a new Four Horsemen group. Axel and Dallas are even sporting t-shirts. Rollins and Balor excused themselves to think it over and declined. Axel and Dallas turned to leave only to turn and try to sneak attack. Rollins and Balor turned them away. Rollins started to celebrate when Balor took him down from behind before leaving the ring.

Footage showed Titus Oneil’s “Trip Heard Round the World” and the announce team said he would address it later in the show. It is announced that Sasha Banks versus Ruby Riott is next.

The Riott Squad made their entrance while Sasha Banks was interviewed backstage. She was asked if she had patched up things with Bayley. Banks said Bayley won’t return her calls or texts so she must be the Riott Squad doing what they are doing. Banks makes her entrance.

Match 3: Sasha Banks vs. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan)

Bayley is watching the match on a backstage monitor as Banks starts the match in control as we go to commercial.

Back from the break, Riott performs a huge Senton for a two count. Banks was able to come back with the backstabber and morph into the Bank Statement. Logan distracted the referee while Morgan interfered to break the hold. Banks took out Morgan with the double knees. Banks went to the ropes where Logan was there to interject herself. Banks kicked her away but the distraction allowed Riott to recover and catch Banks with the Riott kick on the ropes for the win.

Winner: Ruby Riott

The announce team hyped Titus O’Neil appearing after the break.

Alexa Bliss appears in another anti-bullying PSA and relays the story of how Jax made fun of Alexa’s size, or lack of it, when the two went to Disney World. Bliss said she turned it into the “saddest place on earth for her.” Bliss promised to win back the Raw Women’s Championship at Backlash because she wont let bullies win.

The show goes to commercial

We return to hype for the Rollins, Balor match.

Renee Young is backstage interviewing Titus Oneil about his epic fall. They watch it together on a monitor and, after a minute, Titus admitted he fell. He played it off saying not many people get the chance to fall in front of the whole world. Baron Corbin came into the picture and told Young she was wasting her time interviewing O’Neil.

The broadcast team shifted gears and discussed the Raw Tag Team Championships. They announced that Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt won the titles. This led to Hardy and Wyatt promo. Hardy said that he and Wyatt transcended time and space. Wyatt entered and declared them the “Eaters of Worlds.”

The broadcast team take us back to last week when Ronda Rousey came out to check on Natayla. They showed a social media post from Rousey thanking Natalya for helping her secretly train for her Wrestlemania match. The announce team went over the remaining matches including the six man tag which takes place after the break.

The teams make their entrance for the six-man match.

Match 4: Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and JinderMahal (with Sunil Singh)

Early on in the match, Reigns was taking control on Owens and Zayn as the show heads to commercial. Reigns was heavily booed during the contest and was worked over for an extended period. Reigns was able to fight back against Mahal and make a tag to Strowman.

Strowman tookout Mahal then went to ringside and shoulder blocked Owens and Zayn. He returned to the ring and followed the same pattern for a second time. Strowman came back inside the ring and charged Mahal in the corner but Mahal sidestepped and Strowman crashed into the ring post.

Zayn charged Strowman but Lashley cut him off with a suplex. Mahal nailed Lashley with a kick and tagged in Owens. Reignsspeared Mahal but was caught with a super kick by Owens. Owens caught Strowman with a super kick and charged the monster. Strowman recovered, caught Owens by the throat, and power slammed him for the victory.

Winners: Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns.

The announce hyped Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship for later. Baron Corbin will take on No Way Jose next!!

We return to another highlight reel from the Greatest Royal Rumble. Cole said everyone was proud to have been a part of it.

Baron Corbin made his entrance complaining about Titus O’Neil as well as No Way Jose and his conga line buddies. No Way Jose and the conga line made their entrance.

Match 5: Baron Corbin vs. No Way Jose

We see a video recap of Corbin attacking Jose prior to their match last week. This week, Corbin started out with the advantage then Titus Worldwide comes out to ringside and distracts Corbin.

Oneil thought about running in the ring but was stopped by Dana Crews and Apollo Crews. O’Neil gets to the spot where he tripped and Crews wipes down before Titus goes to ringside. Titus tripped on the apron going to the ring. Corbin thought was amusing and applauded. Meanwhile, Jose had recovered and sneaked up behind Corbin and rolled him up for the three count.

Winner: No Way Jose

Natalya and Ronda Rousy and Mickie James and Alexa Bliss make their entrences for the next match. Rousey walked out with Natalya and the announce team told the story of how Eve Torres introduced them and they became training partners.

Match 6: Natalya (with Ronda Rousey) vs. Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss)

Bliss stood on the apron to distract Natayla and it worked. James was able to catch her with a kick to the knee. Rousey chases Bliss around the ring. James was distracted allowing Natayla to roll her up for the win.

Winner: Natalya

After the match, Nia Jax’s music hit and she came out looking for Bliss. Bliss took off through the crowd. Jax continued to the ring where she looked over Rousey before raising the hands of Natalya and Rousey in victory.

The announce team hyped Backlash coming up this Sunday and added the contest of Braun Strowman and Bobby Lasley vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to the card. The main event is next!!

When we return we see a cell phone promo from Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre continued histirade about the boys in the back being fake. He said when he talks, its for real and that he and Ziggler deserve where they are. Ziggler brought up that maybe that think about going to Smackdown Live.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor made their ring entrances.

Match 7: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship

Rollins took control early by tossing Balor to the floor and diving on him as the show heads to a break

We return to find Rollins still in control of the action. Rollins hit Balor with a suicide dive. He went for the move again but Balor caught him with a kick to the head. Balor followed with a DDT for a near-fall.

Balor started chopping at Rollins and talking trash. Rollins fired up and came back with a Sling blade and a knee for a two-count. Rollins caught Balor with a super kick to the gut. Balor fired right back with a right hand and a double stomp to the gut.

Rollins met Balor on the ropes and set up for a superplex. Balor was able to fight free but Rollins ran right back up the ropes and hit the move. Balor was able to come right back with the Falcon Arrow for a near-fall. Rollins and Balor traded shots in center ring.

Balor sent Rollins to the foor and performed a dive on him. Balor sent him back in the ring and caught him with a corner dropkick. Balor tried to set up for the Coups de Gras but Rollins avoided the move and countered with a shot to the gut.

Rollins went for the Stomp but Balor was able to avoid it twice countering with roll ups. Rollins slowed Balor down with a super kick and was able to line up the Stomp for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Rollins’ victory closes out Raw for this week.