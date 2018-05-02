205 Live Recap

Bell Centre

Montreal, Quebec Canada

Air Date: May 1st, 2018

205 Live opens this week with a highlight video of the Cruiserweight Championship match from Saudi Arabia between Kalisto and Cedric Alexander. The opening credits rolled.

We are welcomed to the show by the announce team of Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson. They remind us that Backlash is taking place this Sunday then run down the card for tonight. Buddy Murphy has made weight and will compete tonight. Also tonight, Drew Gulak gets his chance at a rematch from last week’s gauntlet match when he battles Kalisto.

The team of Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa makes its entrance for the first match. A flashback video was shown of their loss two weeks ago and the strained relationship that loss has led to. Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher make their entrance.

Match 1: Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami

Tozawa starts the match Gallagher and his strong style strikes give his team the early advantage. Kendrick and Itami each tag in. Itami and Tozawa maintain their advantage for several minutes. Tozawa nails a missile dropkick on Kendrick for a two count.

Gallagher tags in and ties up Tozawa to take control for his team. Tozawa is able to fight free and tag Itami who hits a flying clothesline on Kendrick for a near fall. Tozawa tags back in and locks Kendrick in the ocopus submission hold. Gallagher comes in to make the save. Tozawa starts climbing to the top turnbuckle for a move but Itami hitting the ropes knocked Tozawa off balance. Gallagher connects with a battering ram head butt for the win.

Winners: Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher

After the match, Tozawa and Itami shove each other proving their problems are far from over.

A video is shown recapping the attack of Cedric Alexander by Buddy Murphy. Murphy is back under the 205 weight limit and will be back in action, next. The show heads to break.

When we return, Drew Gulak is in the locker room. He addresses the camera and says that Kalisto will not catch him tired this week and he will make Kalisto tap out.

Murphy makes his entrance as the video of him making weight is shown.

Match 2: Buddy Murphy vs. Liam Louie

Murphy delivers three consecutive power bombs to Louie knocking him out. The referee stops the match because Louie can’t defend himself.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

After the match, Crusierweight Champion, Cedric Alexander attacks Murphy on the entrance ramp and the two battle to the back.

It is announced that next week, Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher will be in action against Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

Alexander is interviewed backstage. He tells Murphy that, if he wants the title, he will not be hard to find. Kalisto and Drew Gulak make their entrances for the main event.

Match 3: Drew Gulak vs. Kalisto

Gulak opens the match by tying up Kalisto. Kalisto tries repeatedly to speed up the action but Gulak stays away and is able to keep Kalisto grounded. Kalisto uses his speed to hit a rana and Gulak rolls to the outside. Kalisto doesn’t want to lose momentum and tries to suicide dive on Gulak but Drew sidesteps the move and Kalisto crashes.

A graphic shows us that Buddy Murphy will face Mustafa Ali next week.

Gulak is in total control of the contest until he tries to take the mask off Kalisto. Kalisto fires up and starts landing some offense. Kalisto has Gulak on the defensive and tries to set him up for Solida del Sol. Gulak counters the move into the Gulock submission forcing Kalisto to tap out.

Winner: Drew Gulak.

Gulak admires his handiwork while Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado check on their friend to close the show for this week.