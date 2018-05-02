IMPACT STAR EDDIE EDWARDS ADDED TO NGW 10TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW





Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards has just been announced for the New Generation Wrestling 10th Anniversary Show this Sunday.

Edwards, also a five-time Impact Tag Team Champion and two-time X Division Champion, will be part of the event at Hull City Hall on May 6.

His opponent is yet to be announced.

Also announced for the show:

An 8-man Gauntlet Match: Winner gets an NGW Championship match

El Ligero vs Rampage Brown vs Screwface vs Justin ‘The Hammer’ Sysum vs Matt Myers vs ? vs ? vs ?

NGW Tag Team Championship Match

The Proven vs Nathan Cruz and Rampage Brown

Tag Team action

SAS vs The Riot Squad

Also appearing

SoCal Val

Joe Hendry

NGW GenX Champion Robbie X

Amir Jordan

And more names still to be announced.

Doors 4.15pm, bell time 5pm

Tickets from www.britishwrestling.tv

The NGW 10th Anniversary Show marks a decade in which NGW has grown from humble beginnings into one of the top wrestling promotions in Europe.

NGW started off in 2008 when a group of friends and local wrestling fans decided to run small shows at the Eastmount Centre in Longhill estate in Hull, England.

After continually selling out the venue, NGW moved to the Sports Arena until they – and a number of other local organisations – were evicted because of Hull City Football Club’s plans to put in artificial turf and use it for their own purposes.

After striking a deal with Hull City Council, NGW moved its family-friendly shows to Hull City Hall and their last event, two days before Christmas, was so busy that people had to be turned away at the door because it was over capacity.

Now run by Hull promoter Richard Dunn, NGW has also signed a local TV deal to broadcast its ‘British Wrestling Weekly’ TV show in many major UK cities and also in 34 countries all over the world. The 10th Anniversary Show will be a TV taping for British Wrestling Weekly.

Executive producer is TV star and wrestling fan Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett from quiz show The Chase.

In 2016 NGW signed the biggest wrestling deal in Europe, to run almost 100 shows a year at Butlin’s holiday camps meaning that last year NGW was watched by a total of 300,000 people live.

For more details/interviews/competition giveaways please contact Greg Lambert, NGW Wrestling Media, 07770 991284.