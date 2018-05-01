**TUNE-IN ADVISORY**

CAMP WWE SEASON TWO PREMIERES ON WWE NETWORK THIS SUNDAY

Camp WWE is back! The extremely popular animated series produced by WWE and Seth Green’s Stoopid Buddy Studios returns for season two, premiering on demand this Sunday, May 6 at noon ET on WWE Network. Camp WWE reimagines WWE Superstars and Legends as kids at their favorite summer camp … owned by none other than Mr. Vince McMahon. This series pushes boundaries and shows fans a side of WWE they have never seen before!

On the first episode of Camp WWE season two, “A Tale of Two Cenas,” John Cena wishes upon a star for help, while WWE Superstar Big Show discovers he and Vince McMahon share an embarrassing secret. Click this link: http://www.wwe.com/videos/camp-wwe-season-2-premiere-this-sunday-wwe-network to watch a teaser of the premiere episode of season two.

New episodes of Camp WWE will be available on demand every Sunday exclusively on WWE Network.

