This past Saturday night in Amsterdam, New York Muhammad Hassan wrestled for the first time in 13 years at The Dynasty event “King of Thrones”. The former WWE Superstar took on members of The Conspiracy Horsemen. Mohammad Hassan defeated The Greek God Papadon in a one-on-one match, and then stared down Hassan’s ally Bin Hamin.

For those not aware, Hassan’s character came to an abrupt end when a controversial “terrorism” storyline coincided with the 7 July 2005 London bombings, leading the television network UPN to pressure WWE to remove the Hassan character from television.

Dynasty Pro Wresting Presents: King Of Thrones

With Special Appearances by: The Sandman and Mohammad Hassan

April 28th, 2018

Elks Lodge in Amsterdam, NY

http://wearethedynasty.com/

@WeAreTheDynasty

Card Results:

Kennedi Copeland def. Natalina Corvino,

Bin Ham def. Tyrek,

Mohammad Hassan def. Greek God Papadon,

Tino The Punjabi Lion def. Greg Durst,

Ataxia def. Pretty & Gritty,

Wayno def. Ricky Williams,

Carnage def. Kenny Roberts in a 4 Corners Match,

Rick Rekon def. Sgt Fury,

Christina Marie def. Delmi Exo

(Thanks to Mike Buccolo for contributing)