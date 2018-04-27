Four suplexes & an F-5 by Brock start the match.

A second F5 try but Reigns hits 3 superman punches … Reigns tries to escape over the top but is pulled down by Roman … Reighns with a powerbomb.

Reigns mid-match with 3 spears and tries a pin attempt but only a two count.

Reigns tries to get out but Paul Heyman slams the door on him … An F5 but no pin.

Heyman tosses a steel chair into the ring (there is no disqualifcation) … Reigns hits another spear … Roman punishes Brock with repeated chair shots.

A superman punch … OMG A SPEAR AND PART OF THE CAGE BREAKS BOTH FALL ONTO THE FLOOR! BROCK HIT THE FLOOR FIRST AND RETAINS THE TITLE!!!

UNREAL!