WWE Raw

Scottrade Center

Saint Louis Missouri

Air Date: April 23, 2018

Tonight on Raw, Bruno Sammartino is remembered with a tribute, a new talk show debuts and the final hype takes place for the Greatest Royal Rumble Ever.

We kick things off tonight with a graphic of the legendary WWWF Champion, Bruno Sammartino who passed away last week at the age of 82. Vince McMahon and the entire locker room stood on stage for a ten-bell salute. A video package aired about Sammartino that included comments some several wrestling legends, including 1Wrestling’s own, Bill Apter. After the video, Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T welcomed us to the show.

Brock Lesnar’s music played and he and Paul Heyman came to the ring. Graves wondered where Roman Reigns was as the show broke for its first commercial timeout.

We return as Cole reminds of the Universal Championship match this Friday. Heyman begins to speak. Heyman listed all of Lesnar’s big accomplishments then said the fans watching have the same chance of beating Lesnar as the boys in the back.

He then turns his attention to Reigns spotlighting the cut Lesnar gave Reigns at Wrestlemania. Heyman said Lesnar wants to fight in a cage so much he is willing to fly around the globe against Reigns. Heyman said Lesnar will beat him so badly, Reigns will have to be shipped home in multiple boxes.

This brings Reigns out to confront Lesnar. Roman remarked that he doesn’t know how he’s coming home but he’s coming home with the Universal Title.

Cole hypes the new Sami and Kevin talk show later tonight. Graves tells us about a ten-woman tag team match in the main event. Elias is shown walking backstage. Bobby Roode takes on Elias next. The show takes a break.

We return to see graphics of social media tributes to Bruno.

Elias is in ring. He says hello but is immediately cut off by Bobby Roode’s entrance.

Match 1: Bobby Roode vs. Elias

Roode starts off in control goes for a blockbuster and appears to tweak his knee but still delivers an atomic drop and a dropkick before settling into an arm bar. Elias tries to fight back but gets dumped over the rope as the show goes to commercial.

Roode in control after the break until he telegraphs a backdrop and gets caught by Elias and ran into the ringpost. Strangely, they cut into the match with an inset video of a Greatest Royal Rumble Ever promo. Elias nails Roode with a high knee and a two-count.

Roode fires back with some running clothesline and follows up with a clothesline off the top rope. He goes for the “Glorious DDT” and has it blocked by Elias turns it into a back drop. Roode rolls through into a sunset flip but Roode powers out and hits a blockbuster. Elias rolls to the outside and Roode goes out to throw him back in. Elias catches Roode’s arm across the ropes as he comes back in and rolls him up for a three-count

Winner: Elias

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt cut a promo on their match against Shaemus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championships at the, Greatest Royal Rumble Event. Hardy says they will win the belts but first will have to venture into a wasteland. Wyatt talks about a darkness taking over the world as the show heads to commercial.

We return and find out The Rock is a new father. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt make their entrance. The Ascension is already in the ring.

Match 2: The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Viktor and Hardy start thing off. Viktor cartwheeled over Hardy which drew applause from Hardy over Viktor’s prowess. Konnor tags in and Bray hits him with a flying forearm sending him to the corner. Hardy tags in as Bray does a corner splash. Hardy tries to set up for a pin but Konnor breaks it up causing Wyatt to come in an hit Sister Abigail on him. Hardy and Wyatt do a double-team move on Viktor for the win.

Winners: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

The debut of the Sami and Kevin is next as we head to break.

We return and see more social media condolences for Sammartino. Micahel Cole told us there will be a WWE Network special airing immediately after Raw.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made their entrance to the new set in the ring. They sat at an announce table and there were pictures set up around them. Zayn wondered if the show was going to be every week and Owens confirmed that.

They shifted focus to the Greatest Royal Rumble and said they would not only enter, but show their greatness by winning it.

Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle was brought out as the duo’s first guest. They started needling Angle about Commissioner, Stephanie McMahon overruling him. They remarked that Stephanie doesn’t like him much. Angle shot back that he didn’t blame her, since he was partly responsible for her injured arm. Then, they took another shot at Smackdown Commissioner, Shane McMahon. They went back to making fun of Angle when they remarked that he needs the job because of all his children. They started counting them but had a problem remembering to include Jason Jordan.

Angle appreciated being treated so well on the show. He reminded Owens and Zayne that he, Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan would also be in the Greatest Royal Rumble match Friday. Angle then booked them in a match later tonight, facing Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

Backstage, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas were looking for a new partner. They approached Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins with the pitch of a new Shield. Axel and Dallas put their fists out but Rollins passed on the offer.

The announce team ran down some of the matches on the card for The Greatest Royal Rumble, then they hyped the ten-women tag team match taking place in the main event. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will be in action, next.

After the break, McIntyre and Ziggler make their entrances. They wil be facing Titus O’Neal and Apollo Crews who are waiting in the ring.

Match 3: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre vs. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke)

This was a definite squash match. The end saw McIntyre nail the Claymore Kick right into the Zig Zag for the three count.

Winners: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

After the match, the twosome is interviewed in the ring. Ziggler is asked why he brought McIntyre to Raw. Ziggler said that no one has ever watched his back before. McIntyre said that he issickened by guys going through the motions to earn a paycheck. He claimed to be just what the locker room needs, a “wake up call.”

Backstage, Chad Gable was in Angle’s office thanking him for drafting him to Raw. Gable said it’s a great opportunity and he won’t waste it. Angle said he knows he won’t. Gable asked about Jason Jordan. Angle told him he’s fine but he wants Gable to concentrate on singles competition.

Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh enter. Mahal is still mad over losing the United States title but says he will get it back if he can go to Smackdown. Gable inerjects and tells him to show some respect. Mahal thinks Gable is the kid who teamed with Strowman at Mania. This prompts a shove from Gable. Angle then puts them in a match against each other.

A Smackdown video ad for Miz TV was shown featuring, special guest, Daniel Bryan. The show goes to commercial.

We return to Cole telling us in Raw’s 1,300th show. Mahal and Gable make their entrences for the next match.

Match 4: Chad Gable vs. Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh)

Before the match, Gable and Singh get into a shouting match allowing Mahal to take advantage. Mahal shoves Jordan off the ring steps and runs him into the barricade. He rolls him intothe ring and attacks him. The referee moves Mahal and asks Gable if he can compete. Gable says yes and the ref starts the bout.

Gable takes Mahal off his feet but Jinder quickly recovers and blasts Gable with a big boot to the face. They take the fight to ringside where Jinder nails a big clothesline as the show heads to a break.

We return to see Mahal still in control of Gable. He sets Gable for the Khallas but Gable is able to block the move and push off the turnbuckle. The push causes Gable to force Mahal to the mat with Gable falling on top of him and pinning him for the three count.

Winner: Chad Gable.

Backstage, Renee Young is interviewing Riott Squad members: Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan. She asked them about attacking Sasha Banks and Bayley last week. Riott said it was a message to the entire women’s division. Morgan commented that they aren’t role models. She said if Alexa Bliss and Mickie James get out of line tonight, the same thing could happen to them.

Michael Cole reminded us that Samoa Joe will take on Roman Reigns at Backlash and both will have comments after the commercial.

We are back to more celebrity social media posts honoring Bruno Sammartino. Cole reminded us of the network special for Sammartino after Raw. We saw replay footage from tonight’s opening segment.

A Samoa Joe promo on his phone was shown. Joe said he was worried about not having an opponent at Backlash because Lesnar would leave Reigns buried in the desert.

The broadcast team reminded us of the casket match on the Greatest Royal Rumble card between the Undertaker and Rusev. They also say its ‘Takers first casket match in over ten years before running down the other mathes on the show.

Axel and Dallas are walking backstage when they runinto Finn Balor. They make a pitch to join the Balor Club but he also passes.

Still pictures are shown from the WWE’s recent tour of South Africa.

We see the ring entrances of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and the team of Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley for our next match.

Match 5: Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Strowman and Lashley dominated the early action as Owens and Zayntried their best to stay away from the bigger, more powerful team. Fortunes turned when Owens pulled the ropes down as Lashley was running them. Lashley hit the floor and Owens followed up with a senton splash as the show headed to commercial.

Back from the break, Lashley was able to tag in Strowman who went right to work on Owens and Zayn. Strowman took out Owens on the floor and went to work on Zayn. Zayn tried to flee but Lashley caught him and brought him back to the ring. Strowman continued to destroy Zayn.

Lashley tagged in and set Zayn up in a one-handed suplex. Strowman tagged in and hit the running powerslam for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

Cole hyped the ten-woman tag main event. Graves hyped Seth Rollins and Finn Balor versus Axel and Dallas. A Baron Corbin video aired. He is in action after the break.

No Way Jose made his entrance complete with the conga line from last week. Corbin’s entrance music played but he stopped on the stage. Corbin said he was walking straight into an ambush. Corbin said all Jose wants to do is have fun, while all Corbin wants to do is ruin other people’s fun. Corbin told Jose that, as long as he was out there with all those people, “No way Jose!,” would there be a match. Corbin walked away.

Jose and the conga line kept the party going and danced out of the arena. After the last conga dancer left, Jose turned at the top of the stage to wave to the fans. Corbin attacked him from behind and left before Jose could recover.

An Alexa Bliss public service announcement on bullying was shown. Bliss called Raw Women’s Champion, Nia Jax a bully and told a story about how Jax stole some food that Bliss had given to a homeless woman. Bliss said its not too late for her partners. They can work together so that Bliss can defeat Jax at Backlash and make the world better for all.

Finn Balor made his entrance as the show headed to a break.

After the break, Seth Rollins made his entrance followed by Axel ans Dallas

Match 6: Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vs. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

The announce team reminded us that Rollins and Baloe would be on opposite sides during their Fatal Four-Way match on Friday.

Rollins and Balor were in control all of this match. Rollins finished it with a Stomp to Axel. Rollins tagged Balor who finished the match with a Coups de Gras for the win.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

Backstage. Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks were in the locker room talking about the main event. Someone asked Jax if she had her own PSA. Jax said making fun of her could be dangerous to your health. Jax, Nattie and Moon left leaving just Bayley and Banks. Banks smiled and Bayley and she just walked away. Banks looked perplexed as the show goes to break.

We return to more personal tributes to Sammartino.

All the women in the main event made their entrances.

Match 7: Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan.

The announce team mentioned that Booker T trained Ember Moon as Moon nails a suicide dive on Morgan as the show takes a commercial time out.

We return to action and see another inset commercial hyping the Universal Championship match at the Greatest Royal Rumble Ever.

A major turning point in the match occurred as Natalya had James in the Sharpshooter. Logan came from behind and chop-blocked Natalya’s knee. James followed that up with a kick to the knee forcing Nattie to roll outside and get checked out by the trainers.

The match continued and Jax finally did get into the ring. She press-slammed Riott and hit a leg drop. She went for the pin but it was broken up. A brawl ensued between all the women spilling out of the ring. Jax performed a dive off the apron onto all the ladies in the match.

The action made its way back in the ring, Natalya was able to get back to the ring but got kicked through the ropes by James. Every time Natalya would try to get back up James would kick her back down and put the boots to her.

Ronda Rousey’s music played and she headed to the ring to see about Natalya. As Rousey was trying to help Natalya to her feet, James got in a cheap kick from behind. Rousey glared at her, then went after James. She took her down and applied an armbar. The bell rang to signify the disqualification.

Winners: Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott by disqualification.

Rousey helped Natalya to the back as the broadcast team gave the final hype to The Greatest Royal Roumble Ever to close the show for this week.

Balor makes entrance, break Seth Rollins entrance Miztourage entrance.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vs Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel