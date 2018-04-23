Bruno Sammartino Laid To Rest

By “Trapper” Tom Leturgey

On a picture-perfect Monday Spring morning in Pittsburgh, Bruno Sammartino was laid to rest.

At St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church, approximately a mile from Sammartino’s North Hills home of 56 years, friends, family and wrestling colleagues gathered to say their goodbyes.

WWE Chairman Vincent K. McMahon and his daughter, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, arrived moments before the 10:00 a.m. service. Stephanie McMahon read a passage during the service and also returned to the pulpit to read a heartfelt goodbye message from her husband, Triple H. He was “heartbroken” about not being able to attend, as the WWE is currently in Saudi Arabia, preparing for the Greatest Royal Rumble” there later in the week.

After the ceremony, the McMahons greeted members of the Sammartino family privately before whisking off.

Also, in attendance was Sammartino’s best friend, Dominic DeNucci, and fellow Pittsburgh natives Larry Zbyszko, Shane Douglas, Cody Michaels, and “Jumpin’” Johnny DeFazio.

Former WCW announcer Christopher Cruise, who has been a close friend of the Sammartino family since the late 1980’s, assisted Sammartino’s widow Carol, twin sons Darryl and Danny, as well as their families.

KDKA morning radio host Larry Richert and Sammartino’s friend and long-time physician Dr. Frank Costa also spoke during the 1.5-hour service. Several hundred mourners were in attendance for the mass.

