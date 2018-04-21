“THE PREDICTOR” PREDICTS: IMPACT WRESTLING REDEMPTION

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy

Suffering from the post-WrestleMania Blues? Still haven’t gotten your fix of wrestling? Looking for something different? Well, Impact Wrestling is back with a pay-per-view event this Sunday night from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Say what you will about Impact Wrestling, the company has been gaining weekly viewers slowly but surely. While they still have a long way to go, I give them credit for sticking it out, particularly in the wake of having to scramble to change the main event of this show, given Alberto El Patron’s termination. As a whole, the show doesn’t jump off the page, but has the potential to be solid, as Impact continues to try to put their stake in the ground. Let’s run down the card!

Impact World Championship Match: Austin Aries defends the Impact World Championship against Pentagon Jr. and Ray Fenix in a Triple Threat Match

Topline Thoughts: Impact Wrestling was put in a tough spot when they were forced to terminate Alberto El Patron’s contract, thus abruptly booking this match. I have no doubt that all three will go out and there and try to tear the house down; however, I might not have aired their last match together on this past week’s Impact. For one thing, it wasn’t the match we all believe they can have. Second, there’s not enough of a story behind it (understandably) to make me feel compelled to see the rematch. Nevertheless, a solid main event, with Aries likely holding on to the title

“The Predictor” Predicts: Austin Aries retains the Impact World Championship

X Division Championship Match: Matt Sydal defends the X Division Championship against Petey Williams

Topline Thoughts: This is better than the usual six-way X Division Championship match and I actually like Sydal’s heel persona, particularly with Josh Matthews as his mouthpiece. As a standalone, this will be a fine match, with Sydal likely holding onto the title; however, I’m hoping that moving forward, they can establish better credibility within the division and a steady pipeline of challengers. Right now, both seem to be lacking, but hopefully, that will rectify itself during the next batch of TV tapings.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Matt Sydal retains the X Division Championship

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Latin American Xchange defends the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Eli Drake and Scott Steiner

Topline Thoughts: In a lackluster, depleted division, a novelty act makes sense. Steiner is a moderately interesting attraction and Drake is one of the more entertaining acts on the roster. This won’t be the best match on the show, but a decent placeholder, as they hopefully plan to add more teams to the mix in the future.

“The Predictor” Predicts: The Latin American Xchange retains the Impact World Tag Team Championship

House of Hardcore Match: Ohio Versus Everything meets Tommy Dreamer, Moose and Eddie Edwards

Topline Thoughts: From a storyline standpoint, this is the best built match on the show. I’ve greatly enjoyed Sami Callahan’s work, despite the botched spot where he broke Edwards’ orbital bone with his bat. Moose is still a bit flat, but the addition of Dreamer here makes sense and adds some star power. And, with a strong showing, Edwards has the potential to be that likeable babyface to structure the roster around.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Tommy Dreamer, Moose and Eddie Edwards defeat Ohio Versus Everything

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Allie defends the Impact Knockouts Championship against Su Yung

Topline Thoughts: Another well-built match, though I might have kept them apart until this show. This will likely be the conduit to put the title on Yung, who will have a decent pipeline of challengers, including return matches with Allie, and eventually Rosemary. I’m still not sure what Braxton Sutter adds to Su Yung’s act, but he’ll be there to add some heel heat for sure.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Su Yung wins the Impact Knockouts Championship

Six-Way Match Featuring: Taiji Ishimori, Dezmond Xavier, El Hijo del Fantasma, Brian Cage, DJZ and Trevor Lee

Topline Thoughts: At first, I thought this was the standard X-Division multi-man match to kickoff the show, but the addition of Cage is curious. It’s clear the company is high on him and I have no doubt he goes over here. I would have liked to see him in a one-on-one spotlight match, rather than lumped in with the X-Division, but the clash of styles should make for an interesting contest.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Brian Cage wins

Singles Match: Aerostar meets Drago

Topline Thoughts: There’s not much for me to say here, as I’m not all that familiar with Lucha Underground. The few times I’ve seen Drago, I’ve liked what I’ve seen, and the Lucha style will serve to prime the crowd for the night ahead.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Drago defeats Aerostar

Knockouts Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan

Topline Thoughts: Despite her recent loss, Valkyrie can still be a major player in the division and Hogan has had some solid outings in recent weeks. Pairing up with Valkyrie can serve to give her the much-needed experience for her to accelerate up the card.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Taya Valkyrie defeats Kiera Hogan

