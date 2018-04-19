NXT Recap

NXT Arena

Full Sail University

Air Date: April 18, 2018

Tonight on NXT, Ricochet and the War Raiders make their NXT Arena in-ring debuts and Killian Dain will battle Lars Sullivan in a no disqualification battle.

The show opened tonight with a tribute to the late, great Bruno Sammartino before running the opening credits.

Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson were on commentary as Johnny Gargano and Candace LeRae came out to the ring to big “Welcome Back!” chants. Ranallo mentioned that he had fought through his demons and it was great to see him back in NXT.

Gargano said he had been waiting to get back at Tommaso Ciampa. He remarked that they had been best friends before Ciampa broke his heart and he couldn’t even say his name. After the match from Takeover, he was happy to get his life back.

Gargano thanked the fans and his wife for standing by him. LeRae took the mic and announced she was facing Zelina Vega tonight. Gargano said he would watching her back in case Andrade “Cien” Almas got involved. He made a challenge to new NXT champion, Aleister Black to end the segment.

The announce team gave hype to tonight’s card and announced Ricochet in action.

We see Killian Dain in a parking lot saying he was going to take something from Laes Sullivan by himself.

Ranallo brought us up to speed on new father, Nigel McGuinness.

Match 1: Ricochet vs. Fabian Aichner

The two men locked up and Ricochet was able to show off his amazing agility before Aichner nailed a gutbuster followed by a back breaker. Ricochet created space with his feet and nailed a rolling dropkick. He followed up with a 619 and a European uppercut. Ricochet hit a standing shooting star press but Aichner, to his credit, kicked out. Ricochet went to the top rope for the 630 splash but Aichner met him on the rope. Ricochet fought him off and hit the 630 for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

Ricochet was interviewed after the match and talked about how great it felt being there. He said former stars like Bayley and Seth Rollins had made a name in NXT and now it was his turn. Ricochet said he was going to prove why there was only one of him.

Ranallo and Watson recapped the War Raiders run in from last week.

An ECIII vignette aired then we see a Lars Sullivan pound of flesh promo on Dain.

Match 2: The War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) vs. JC and Chris

The coolest thing about JC and Chris was that they were dressed like Deuce and Domino in a cool throwback moment. They were total sacrificial lambs as the Raiders landed a pop-up powerslam. They quickly nailed their finisher, The Fallout for the win.

Winners: War Raiders

Shayna Baszler takes a camera to a talent meeting ro assert her authority with the women’s locker room. Her first act is to tear Ember Moon’s name off the locker that she wanted. Next, she said that this was now her locker room and if anybody didn’t like it, they could leave. Dakota Kai tried to leave but Baszler cut her off. She finished saying everyone better line up behind her or get run over.

Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain is up next as the show takes a time out. During the break, a vignette aired announcing the new Kona Reeves look. He is coming!!

A camera man catches up with Pete Dunne leaving the Performance Center. He was asked for his feelings about Roderick Strong turning on him. Dunne said he would be back in two weeks and would address it then.

Sullivan and Dain make their entrances

Match 3: No Disqualification: Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan

Dain gains the early advantage and sends Sullivan to the floor then, into the steps. Dain went for a dive but Sullivan blocked the move and ran Dain into the ring post. Sullivan follows up with a suplex.

Sullivan asserts more control catching Dain with a German release suplex. Dain rolls to the outside where Sullivan dives off the top rope with a forearm. Sullivan rolls Dain back inside the ring and nails a diving head butt off the top rope for a two count.

Sullivan tries to follow up with Dain in the corner but Dain comes out with a running dropkick. The two men start fighting in center ring. Dain gets Sullivan down and followswith a senton splash and a Vader bomb for a two-count.

Sullivan tries to come back bysetting up for the diving headbutt but crashed into a chair instead. Sullivan is still able to block the Divide attempt, hit a power slam, but only got a one count. Dain sets a table in the corner, dazes Sullivan and finally lands the Divide through a table. Dain tries to go to the ropes but Sullivan blocks the move and buries a chair to the gut of Dain. Sullivan scores the pin with the Freak Accident on a chair.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

A video package airs detaling the history of the feud between Candace LeRae and Zelina Vega. Their match is next as we head to commercial break.

We return to see the Undisputed Era walking backstage and taking pictures. The Era will be here next week when Roderick Strong may finally explain his actions. Watson also announced that Adam Cole will defend his new North American Championship against Oney Lorcan.

Candace LeRae and Zelina Vega make their entrances for the main event.

Match 3: Candace LeRae s. Zelina Vega

LeRae takes control early with a combination of effective offense followed by stunning defense. Andrade “Cien” Almas comes out and distracts the referee so Vega can cheap shot to gain the advantage. True to his word, Johnny Gargano comes out to attack Almas just as Vega slams the double knees into LeRae for a near-fall.

Vega tried to end it with hammerlock DDT but LeRae blocked it and followed up with a missile dropkick. LeRae goes for a pin but Vega powers out. LeRae is able to hit in La Mistica into the Gargano Escape. Almas tries to break it up but Gargano cuts him off with a La Mistica then locks in the Escape on Almas as Vega taps out.

Winner: Candace LeRae

After the match, Gargano grabbed a mic and congratulated his wife. Gargano quickly challenged Black again, as he did earlier in the show. This prompted Black to walk out to the stage where he told Gargano if he wanted it, he will have it, next week!!

Gargano and LeRae celebrate the news to end NXT this week.