Wrestling lost an all time great with the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. Dubbed the “Living Legend”, Bruno more than lived up to the name and was one of the top box office attractions in the history of the business.

Bruno was a two time WWWF Champion and dominated wrestling in the Northeast in the 1960′s and 1970′s. His first WWWF Championship win came at the expense of Buddy Rogers who he beat in 48 seconds with a backbreaker. Bruno went on the hold the title for 8 years before losing in shocking fashion to Ivan Koloff. The moments after the Koloff victory saw the crowd burst into tears after seeing their hero defeated after turning away challenger after challenger for 8 years.

After working a reduced schedule for two years and making appearances around the world, Bruno won his second WWWF Championship defeating Stan Stasiak. He went on to hold the title for almost four years before losing to Superstar Billy Graham in controversial fashion.

Bill Apter will have a special update tonight with his thoughts on the passing of Bruno Sammartino.

1Wrestling.com sends condolences to Bruno’s family and to his friends around the world.