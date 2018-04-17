!BANG! TV Special Training Programs for Year 2018

If you would like to become a professional wrestler – Check out the !BANG! TV – Funking Conservatory New 2018 Professional Wrestling Training Programs now on our website at www.dory-funk.com.

While you are on our website watch Andre the Giant’s last match on television – Andre the Giant, Terry Gordy and Jumbo Tsuruta vs Dory Funk Jr., Giant Baba and Stan Hansen. You can also read Marti Funk’s Story – Funks Friend – Andre the Giant – Traveling in Japan – Remembering a Wonderful Man, Andre the Giant.

