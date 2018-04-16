KURT ANGLE came out and one of the Singh Brothers cut him off and introduced Unite States Champion Jinder Mahal who is now part of RAW. He was angry about being picked up to go to the arena in an SUV and said he usually gets a limo. He said he wanted to be treated equally as Brock Lesnar. Mahal said he is the best on the RAW roster. Angle ordered him to defend the title right now and Jeff Hardy is the challenger!