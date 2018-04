ON MIZ TV KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN!!! MIZ SAID THIS IS EVEN BIGGER THAN THE NWO. KURT ANGLE CAME OUT AND SAID MIZ HAS NO CONTROL AND THAT KEVIN & SAMI BOTH LOST LAST WEEK AND THEY ARE NOT ON RAW. OWENS SAID THERE WAS AN EMAIL FROM STEPHANIE MCMAHON OVER-RULING ANGLE’S DECISION AND THAT ANGLE CAN’T CHANGE IT!

ANGLE THEN SAID SAY GOODBYE TO THE MIZ THAT SHANE MCMAHON & PAIGE ARE GETTING THE MIZ ON SMACKDOWN AS ANGLE HAS MADE A DEAL FOR SMACKDOWN TO GET MIZ — AND WITHOUT THE MIZTOURAGE. ANGLE MADE A 10 MAN TAG FINN BALOR, SETH ROLLINS, BOBBY LASHLEY, BRAUN STROWMAN, & A DEBUTING RAW SUPERSTAR VS. MIZ THE MIZTOURAGE, & OWENS & ZAYN!