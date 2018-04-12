WWE NXT Recap

Smoothie King Center

New Orleans Louisiana

Air Date: April 11, 2018

Its time for the fall out from Takeover: New Orleans to be felt. In addition, Kairi Sane is in action battling Lacey Evans. Plus, Heavy Machinery in a rubber match against Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

NXT kicked off with a recap video of the full card from NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. The opening credits video rolled then Mauro Ranallo welcomed us to the Smoothie King Center for the final taping of WWE content from WrestleMania season.

Kairi Sane made her way to the ring in full Pirate Princess mode. Her opponent, Lacey Evans followed.

Match 1: Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans

Evans has been going around NXT lately saying she is the only true lady on the roster and was tired of facing trash. She started match by dominating Sane early, using brute force and a mean streak to get the upper hand.

She made the mistake of shoving Sane into the ropes allowing Sane to bounce and hit a devastating spear to turn the tide in her favor. Sane nailed a Kabuki elbow but Evans showed a remarkable toughness and kicked out.

Sane followed up with a spinning backfist that knocked Evans out. Sane goes to the top rope and lands the Insane Elbow for the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

The first set of match-by-match still shots from Takeover were shown. We kicked off the recap with the North American title ladder match that saw Adam Cole capture the gold. In an interview segment backstage at Takeover, the Undisputed Era, complete with Roderick Strong, were all smiles. The interviewer congratulated Cole and the UE for retaining the Tag Team Championships but really only wanted to talk about Roderick Strong’s apparent change in attitude. When that subject was broached, The UE walked away with no comment.

The NXT Tag Team Championship three-way match was the next set of still shots shown. The package focused on the destruction and dominance of the Authors of Pain even though the Undisputed Era retained their championships with the help of, new member, Roderick Strong.

The package shifted focus to Raw and the debut to the main roster of The Authors of Pain who defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater. The big story occurred after the match when Akam and Rezar dumped Ellering at the ring.

Backstage, the AOP was asked why they would ditch Ellering. They started to say that it wasn’t about Ellering when Precious Paul crashed the interview wanting answers to why he was left at the ring. He was told his chapter with the team is closed.

The still shots of the unsanctioned battle between Johnny Gargano were shown next. Gargano was able to get the victory by submission earning his spot back on the roster. It is announced he will be live in Full Sail next week.

The main event of Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli is announced as the main event fo later in the show. Also later, stills from The NXT Championship match.

Shayna Bazsler against Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship was next up on the Takeover highlight reel. This match was vicious and saw Baszler make Moon pass out and become the new champion.

In an interview after the match, Baszler was congratulated. She took exception to the compliment saying she is not a bandwagon. Baszler was next asked how the division will change as champion. She replied that there will no more talking about clothes and makeup. It will all be decided in the ring.

In a happier spin, Bazsler’s opponent, Ember Moon was shown debuting as the tag team partner of Nia Jax. on Monday Night Raw where she got the win pinning Alexa Bliss.

In an interview after the Raw match, Moon was asked how she felt being on Raw. She, of course, said it was great. Next, she was asked if she felt bad leaving before she was able to vanquish Baszler. Moon replied that she feels bad but the women’s division is tough and will be able to handle her.

We move to the highlight shots of Aleister Black against Andrade “Cien” Almas for the NXT Championship. The highlights focused on Black surviving despite Zalina Vega’s constant interference. Black persevered and came away the new NXT Champion.

The main event tag team match is next but first, we have a few more main roster to see. First, we see highlight stills from the Raw debut of No Way Jose. He came through complete with the conga line winning his debut match in about thirty seconds.

Finally, in perhaps the biggest debut of the week, The Iconic Duo, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, debuted on Smackdown Live by laying out Charlotte Flair. Flair was so beaten after Kay and Royce got through with her, it allowed Carmella to successfully cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase and become the new Smackdown Live Women’s Champion.

A graphic touted next week’s main event of Killian Dane and Lars Sullivan as we get set for this week’s main event.

Match 2: Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Sabbatelli and Knight start things off. Sabbatelli plants a knee a little below the belt and tries to push him into his corner. Knight shoves him away bringing all four men in the ring for a standoff. The men ended up brawling with the Machinery taking control. They performed their compactor move as the show goes to break.

We return to Sabbatelli and Moss in control over Knight. They are able to cut the ring off and keep Knight in their corner. Knight was finally given a glimmer of an opening and threw elbows to get out of the enemy corner. Knight did a forward roll to make the tag on Dozovic.

Dozovic comes in on fire and works over both opponents with Stinger splashes. After a big back drop and an elbow leads to a near-fall that was broken up, all four men were back in the ring brawling. Knight and Moss take out each other before the match is stopped due to the interference by NXT’s newest tag team, theWar Raiders (aka War Machine.)

Winner: No Contest

The Raiders waste both teams to end NXT this week.