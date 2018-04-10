WWE® ADDS 15 MORE SUPERSTARS TO

GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE® MATCH

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2018 – Fifteen WWE Superstars, including Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle™, 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Baron Corbin™, four-time Tag Team Champions The New Day™, and three-time World Heavyweight Champion and nine-time Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho™ have officially entered the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match, which will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. AST.

The Greatest Royal Rumble will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East with regional broadcast information forthcoming.

WWE Superstars Apollo™, Shelton Benjamin™, Sin Cara™, Elias™, Chad Gable™, Goldust™, Titus O’Neil™, Mojo Rawley™ and Dolph Ziggler™ have also declared for the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble match. Additionally, the historic event includes John Cena™ vs. Triple H™, Brock Lesnar™ vs. Roman Reigns™ in a Steel Cage Universal Championship match and six other championship matches.

General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman, His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, invite the world to celebrate this signature event. It is the first event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

