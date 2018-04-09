After winning the WWE RAW tag team belts from Sheamus & Cesaro at WrestleMania last night, champions Braun Strowman and Nicolas have given up the belts. Nicholas is in school and can’t possibly defend the title with Strowman — but he says after school ends he’s coming back!

A tournament is being held — culminating in Saudi Arabia at the Biggest Battle Royal show in a few weeks — with the finals being on that show.