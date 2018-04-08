Several suplexes by Brock — Five Superman punches by Roman … Brock clotheslined out of the ring … Roman suplexed on the ring floor twice … Roman suplexed onto the broadcast table and Brock tosses him back into the ring … another suplex by Brock and another one and again and again … Reigns is outside the ring … Brock tosses Reigns into the barrier … Roman pushes Brock into the ringpost … a spear onto the broadcast table! Both of them are down … Back in the ring Superman punch, spear, spear andd a two count for a pin attempt … Brock stops the next spear with a knee and a two count … Brock f 5 pin attempt Roman kicks out at two … Another f 5 and kickout … A third one and kickout … Reigns tossed out … An f 5 onto the broadcaster’s table again … He’s dragged back into the ring … Another suplex … F5 … Two count onlly … Brock tosses off his fist gloves … Brock gets on top of Roman and punches him … Roman is bleeding from his head … F5 attempt …. Spears and a two count Spear into an f5 and BROCK LESNAR RETAINS THE TITLE!