Strowman pushed an entire Mardi Gras set off the stage …

Braun took the microphone and introduced his tag team partner … he asked the audience hwo wants to be his tag team partner … Braun went to ringside can’t fined anyone fast then he he pickes a kid from the audience … he introduces him … the kid’s name is Nicholas and is probably 10 years old … The champions double teamed and the fans are calling for Nicholas to be tagged in … Sheamus is tossed out … Nicolas is tagged in … Strowman tagged in … Strowman is in and powerslams Cesaro who pins him — NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS STROWMAN AND … NICHOLAS!