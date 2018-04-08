The crowd went wild as Ronda came out in a Piper tribute outfiit … Stephanie attacked Ronda before the bell andd the match officially started with Angle vs. Triple H …

Stephanie attacked Kurt after he was tossed out of the ring as Triple H distracted the referee …

Ronda was about to tag in but Stephanie pulled her off he ring …

Kurt made the tag … Rhonda dumped Steph into the ring and destroyed her … Rhonda locks Stephanie up who gets on top and finds a way out … she wants to tag Triple H bu he’s not in the corner … DDT by Stephanie … Surfboard by Stephanie … Fns chant for Ronda … Ronda with a f5 toss ..Triple H pulls the referee out of the ring and then Ronda … Angle to the rescue as he and Triple H battle on the broadcast table with Triple H in charge … Striple H goes to help Stephanie up Roonda is waiting for him in the ring … Triple H puts the referee to the side … Ronda punches him into the corner ,..Does a takedown and going for he f5 but Steph runs in with a slap to the face … Steph tries to get away … Chased by Stephanie and tossedd into the ringpost … Suplexes by Angle on Triple H … Pedigree try … Angle slam but only a 2 count … Steph runs in Angle Lock … Triple H runs in Pedigree … Ronda runs in makes the save … Pedigree try but Ronda puts Triple H in the armbreaker but Stephanie breaks it up … Ronda locks it on Stephanie as Angle puts Triple H in the Angle lock … Triple H knocks Angle into Ronda … All four are down … Cross armlock by Ronda and submission on Stephanie for the win!!!