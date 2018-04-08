Alexa Bliss defends against Nia Jax … Mickie James is with Bliss … Nia beats Mickie up viciously OUTSIDE THE RING … Bliss is dropped outside the ring by Jax …Jax tosses Bliss all over the ring … Gorilla press and toss by Jax … Bliss tries to walk out but attacked by Nia and tossed back into the ring … Bliss poked her in the eye nd hen kicks her in the corner … Nia gets her down … Nia is outside the ring and Bliss does a flying bodypress onto her … Bliss yells at Nia while slapping her … Nia with a slam … An old school Alabama slam by Nia … Jax with Bliss on her shoulders clims the ropes and crushes down AND THE NEW CHAMPION IS NIA JAX!!!