Cena is in the ring — the lights go out — Elias comes out and insults the audience … he gets into the ring with Cena … tells Cena he’ll take it from there … Cena goes back to his seat … Elias sings … fans boo … Cena runs back in they battle … Cena with the 5 knuckle shuffle … Elias tossed out … fans chat for Undertaker … Cena goes up the ramp stops halfway and the lights go out … Spotlight in the ring … Undertaker hat and robe … lightning … hat and robe are gone … smoke filling the area … music comes — UNDERTAKER is HERE!

CENA LOOKS FAIRLY TERRIFIED as ‘Taker makes his way into the ring …

The bell rings and Undertaker comes out like a man possessed punching Cena … He walks the ropes and punishes Cena more … Fans boo as Cena gets out of a chokeslam and goes for his finish but Taker gets right up … Taker with a Tombstone and pin!!!!!

THE UNDERTAKER WINS QUICKLY!

