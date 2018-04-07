Welcome to the WrestleMania 34 weekend — This is Sal “Rough Cuts” LaSardo, and I am here to offer my predictions for the biggest event in the history of sports entertainment WM 34, live from the New Orleans Superdome —

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (For the Smackdown Tag Team Championships) — I am predicting the The Bludgeon Brothers will get a strong push as the USO’s time has come — New Day has had there long reign — I think its time to shake up the division and the brothers win the belt —

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali (For the Cruiserweight Championship) — Prediction — Cedric walks out with the belt in a fast, action paced type match — plenty of high spots and close falls — in the end Cedric gets the 1-2-3

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax (For the Raw Women’s Championship) — Everyone is predicting Alexa to lose to Nia here — and I feel different about it — I think Alexa is going to show why she is the best in the women’s division and walk out with the title and she will get help from Micki James which lead to a match on RAW the following night between Nia and James — Alexa has come along way — she is great on the mic and her in ring skills have improved each and every time and she has been a fighting champion — expect a wild finish and she retains —

The Bar (c) vs. Braun Strowman and unnamed partner (For the Raw Tag Team Championships) – The question is who is going to be Braun partner? — I thought for the sake of argument Alexa will team with Braun and he will do all the work and the she will come in and get the 1-2-3- but I do not see it happening — I am guessing its going to be Kane or Big show that will be Braun partner and whomever is his partner will be pinned — Bar retains — Hard to see Braun with the tag titles when he should be going for singles championships -

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev (For the United States Championship) – All 4 men have had championships already so this is a nice match between 4 men who have held major championships in recent memory — I am going to go out on a limb here and say Randy hits and RKO on Bobby Roode and walks out still champion — I know Rusev Day is so over but I just do not see him winning — Bobby Roode will be looking to go after the heavyweight title and Jinder will be relegated to mid card status as his run is done for now

The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (For the Intercontinental Championship) – Finn Balor will walk out the IC Champion – he has worked hard — been around a long time – Miz is supposed to leave to help Maryse with his new baby — so I do not see him retaining — Rollins likely is waiting for Dean to come back and the Shield reunites an and they go on there wrecking spree — so for now Finn wins but the Miz will get it back by Summer Slam.

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn – I am predicting right now Daniel turns on Shane and goes heel and costs themselves the match — i see this as a set up in the making — A heel turn for Daniel would be good for him and his character and to see what direction he can go — its too predictable for Shane to be a heel when Stephanie is one already — either way Owens and Sami walk out the winners with Daniel turning on Shane.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka (For the Smackdown Women’s Championship): I can see Charlotte ending the Asuka streak here as the streak has been built up and why not let a Flair end a streak in a perfect world — It will be a solid match with allot of close calls and Charlotte will some how retain — After the match as Charlotte hand is raise and she is celebrating — Carmella will come down and hit Charlotte with the MITB briefcase and then call for the match — with Flair knocked out Carmella will get the pin and walk out women’s champion –Carmella New Smackdown Women’s Champion —

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon — If Rhonda is going to be like the late Rowdy Roddy Piper then all us fan’s remember Piper was a heel for a long time — I think this will be more about the entrance than the match itself — Rhonda will pull a few moves but i do believe she is going to turn on Angle and leave with Stephanie and HHH and join the Authority as there Hench Woman who does the Authority dirty work — its possible since Rhonda does not have the mic skills and she be just someone that goes out there and kicks butt — the flip side would be that Rhonda forces Stephanie to submit and the Kurt/Rhonda will but knowing the WWE — it won’t end that way — this will end with a twist and she is going to back stab Kurt and walk out on the fans and join the authority — This will give Kurt a final match with HHH and then Kurt will walk away for good — I also see Heyman joining the authority and managing Rhonda as well as a result — be another nice twist —

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (For the WWE Championship) — Arguably the best match on the card and this match will steal the show for sure — anyone who has seen these two in other promotions know that every one of there matches was a classic and 5 star — this match will blow the roof off the stadium — it will be everything the fans hope for — back and forth, close pins, high flying spots — everything — and more — this will be the match of the year — Winner — AJ Styles and shows why he is just Phenomenal !!!

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (For the Universal Championship): — I do not believe there is any doubt that this is Roman’s match and he walks out champion — Regardless if Brock is leaving for the UFC again — Roman has been groomed for the longest time and whether we like it or not Roman walks out as your new Champion and when Dean Ambrose comes back then Seth will join his partner and the shield will be formed again and they will have the major belts —

John Cena vs UnderTaker? — well — look this has been hyped for weeks now and there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that this match will happen — Taker is here to face Cena — We will get a quality match — not the type of match that could have happened 5 years ago but it will be enough to keep the fans interested — Prediction — Taker avenges his last 2 Mania losses and defeats Cena — Cena will come out on Raw on Monday night and announce he is retiring for losing to Taker — John was leaving anyway after mania so this is only fitting for him to lose to Taker —

Over all I think it will be a solid WM 34 — there are plenty of good matches to keep us entertained including 2 battle royals — We will see title changes, heel turn, and drama and will see some great wrestling action as no other than the WWE can bring — New stories will come out of it — the women’s division will take another step and I believe next year the women will headline Mania — If Rhonda can develop over the next year she just maybe the women to be main eventing on the grandest stage of all against Charlotte or Alexa or Asuka even — Either way sit back, eat, drink, and lets get ready to be entertained. For rough cuts this has been Sal LaSardo — May all your matches be a Main Event…your feedback is always welcome to salnbandit42@gmail.com