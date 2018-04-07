Owen Hart was a big part of last night’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Jeff Jarrett told several “Owen” stories about ribs he pulled over the years and got emotional speaking about his friendship with Owen.

Mark Henry also got very emotional as he talked about Owen. Henry said he was not speaking on behalf of the company or other wrestlers, but “He needs to be here. It’s his birthright”. The comments were directed at Owen’s widow Martha, who has refused to allow Owen to be inducted.