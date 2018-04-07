An incident took place earlier today at the Wrestlecon convention involving Harry Smith and Jake Roberts.

According to witnesses we spoke to, Harry Smith approached the table that Jake Roberts was working and three hot coffee at Roberts. Roberts’ daughter is said to have stepped between them and Smith is said to have pushed her aside and left the convention before security arrived.

Roberts was struck in the face by the coffee but it’s not known if he suffered serious burns.

Smith was said to be angry at comments Roberts had made in the past about his father Davey Boy Smith.