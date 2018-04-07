Impact Wrestling has made the decision to release Alberto El Patron effective immediately. The news, which we have confirmed, was first reported by Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com.

Patron was scheduled to appear last night in the main event of the Impact Wrestling vs Lucha Underground event that aired live on Twitch, but did not appear as scheduled.

Patron appeared earlier Friday at the Impact Wrestling booth at Wrestlecon and took part in a press conference later in the day to promote the planned main event of the Redemption PPV vs Austin Aries. During the press conference Patron was involved in a brief pull apart with Aries and then shoved Impact official Sonjay Dutt and tipped a table over almost hitting members of the press who were in the front row of the meeting space.

Patron had returned to Impact earlier this year after being suspended by the promotion for his involvement in a very public argument with his then girlfriend Paige last year at the Orlando airport. No charges were filed related to that incident, but it led to Impact deciding at the time to place him on suspension.

It’s not clear at this time how this will effect the main event of the Redemption PPV.

Impact has confirmed the release with a brief statement at ImpactWrestling.com: “IMPACT Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its agreement with Alberto El Patron, effective immediately.”