NXT Recap

Full Sail Arena

Full Sail University

Winter Park, Florida

Air Date: April 4th, 2018

Tonight on NXT was the final hype for Takeover New Orleans. We also get the finals of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament to determine who challenges the Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships at Takeover: New Orleans.

The show with a video montage of past Classic winners. We go to Charley Caruso in the control center. She shows video of legends such as, Michael Hayes, Terry Taylor and Dustin Rhodes coming in to watch the final. Caruso hyped up the tournament final match between the Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne. She noted the winner will get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Champions at Takeover. She then updated the health status of Bobby Fish who is not cleared to compete. The opening credits rolled.

Mauro Ranallo,Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson are on commentary and welcomed us to the show. The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final will open the show. The AOP make their entrance followed by Dunne and Strong.

Match 1: Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament Final: The Authors of Pain (with Paul Ellering) vs. Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne

Akem and Rezar get the upper hand early on Strong by using brute force to beat down the smaller man. They keep the advantage by cutting off the ring and tagging quickly. Strong finally makes to his corner for a tag as the show goes to break.

We return to see more of the same from the AOP who dominate Dunne. The AOP perform a double-team curb stomp to try to put Dunne away but he kicks out at two. Dunne creates an opening by spreading the fingers of Akam. Dunne makes the tag to Strong.

Rezar also tags in but it makes no difference. Strong is house of fire cleaning house of both AOP members before landing an Olympic slam for a two-count. Dunne and Strong get a series of near-falls in the next few minutes but can’t hold down the bigger team for the three. Dunne and Strong try getting some extra from bouncing off the ropes but get taken out with tandem dropkicks. Just as the AOP looked like they were ready to end it, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly came out and attacked both teams.

Winner: Double Disqualification

It was obvious that O’Reilly and Cole believed they had weaseled their way out of a tag title defense at Takeover. NXT General Manager, William Regal came out and congratulated them on the try saying it was smart but not smart enough. Regal made the match at Takeover a triple threat with the winner taking home the Dusty Cup and the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Next, a video package aired featuring each of the participants in the North American Championship Ladder match. It featured each person in a place that would appear to be comfortable to them. The show goes to a commercial.

We return and get the announcement of Lars Sullivan vs Killian Dain in the main event later in the show. The announce team runs down some of the matches on the card for Takeover. Next, they throw it to a video package detaling the history between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa before their unsanctioned match at Takeover.

Kairi Sane and Vanessa Bourne make their entrances for the next match.

Match 2: Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Bourne

Bourne has improved in the ring and gained the upper hand early. She quickly took Sane down and stepped on her. Sane counters with some quick pin attempts. Bourne is able to regain control with a Flapjack then works her over in the corner. Bourne goes for a cover but only gets a two-count.

Sane regains control after nailing a spear out of nowhere followed by her sliding forearm in the corner. Sane connected with a flying elbow and then went to the top rope. Bourne followed to try to keep her from hitting the InSane elbow and the two brawled on the top rope. Bourne gets her legs tangled opening the door for a double-stomp by Sane. Sane finishes the match with the InSane elbow for the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

After the show returns from commercial, we are treated to Lacy Evans press conference where she says she doesn’t want to wrestle “white trash” anymore. This prompted the reporters to bring up several names most of which Lacy dismissed without comment. She said all Ember Moon could do was come off the top rope. She called Kairi Sane pathetic and wants to take her spot.

The Undisputed Era find Regal walking backstage and berate him for making Adam Cole wrestle twice. Regal lays out his options for him: 1) He can compete in both matches, 2) O’Reilly can defend the tag team belts by himself or 3) Cole can withdraw from the North American Championship ladder match.

The show cuts to a promotional video hyping the NXT Championship match between Andrade “Cien” Almas and Aleister Black. The video features comments from Black, Almas and Zalina Vega.

Next, the announcers threw it to a recap video of last week’s altercation between Shayna Baszler and Ember Moon. Moon was interviewed after the footage and said that Baszler had disrespected a coach, doesn’t respect anyone, and doesn’t know how to carry herself as champion. The show goes to break.

When we return, Ranallo announces Lacy Evans vs. Kairi Sane for next week. Lars Sullivan and Killian Dane make their entrances.

Match 3: Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain

The two big men push and shove early leading to a stalemate. Sullivan starts to gain headway as the two men exchange blows in the middle of the ring. Dain quickly ends that with a bicycle kick that sends Sullivan to the floor. Sullivan pulls Dain to the floor as the show heads to break.

We return to find Sullivan in control of Dain’s head using clubbing blows across the neck. Sullivan looked like he tried to hit the Freak Accident but it was blocked by Dain who countered into a Fireman’s Carry, Samoan Drop and running Senton splash.

Dain goes to the ropes for a Vader Bomb but Sullivan blocks it by getting the knees up. Sullivan goes to the top rope and Dain meets him there. Sullivan lands a headbutt which knocks both men to the floor.

Velveteen Dream enters the ring and climbs the topes as if he is going to dive on the two big men. Dream was stopped by Adam Cole who entered the ring, followed by EC3. Dain and Sullivan made their way back in the ring then new music hit and Ricochet made his first appearance with his flip to center ring to end the show for this week.