Conor McGregor was involved in a brawl following a UFC press event in New York on Thursday that resulted in injuries to UFC fighters and staff who were onboard a bus waiting to leave the venue. McGregor and a group of his associates approached the bus and McGregor was caught on video throwing a guard rail at the bus and reportedly breaking a window that resulted in the injuries to some of those onboard the bus.

UFC has issued a press release condemning McGregor’s actions. UFC calls the disruption “completely unacceptable” and notes that the organization is working on consequences that will follow. Artem Lobov, one of McGregor’s associates who was involved in the incident, has been removed from this weekend’s UFC 223.

