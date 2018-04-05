CONOR MCGREGOR IN CUSTODY, EXPECTED TO FACE ASSAULT CHARGES
Conor McGregor is in custody at the New York City Police Department 78th Precinct and is expected to be charged with assault according to a report by NBC News.
Authorities had issued a warrant for McGregor’s arrest after he was involved in a brawl following a UFC press event Thursday afternoon. McGregor and about a dozen of his associates allegedly assaulted UFC fighters and staff who were attempting to leave the venue after the press conference, and video shows McGregor hurling a barricade at the bus the UFC crew as on busting windows and spraying those on the bus with broken glass.
TMZ has posted a story that says McGregor surrendered to police and has video of the incident.
