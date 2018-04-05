Conor McGregor is in custody at the New York City Police Department 78th Precinct and is expected to be charged with assault according to a report by NBC News.

Authorities had issued a warrant for McGregor’s arrest after he was involved in a brawl following a UFC press event Thursday afternoon. McGregor and about a dozen of his associates allegedly assaulted UFC fighters and staff who were attempting to leave the venue after the press conference, and video shows McGregor hurling a barricade at the bus the UFC crew as on busting windows and spraying those on the bus with broken glass.

TMZ has posted a story that says McGregor surrendered to police and has video of the incident.