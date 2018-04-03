IMPACT Wrestling Announces Full Card, Twitch Streaming Schedule, Press Conference for WrestleCon

TORONTO | NEW ORLEANS – IMPACT Wrestling announced today the full line-up and Twitch streaming schedule for WrestleCon, highlighted by IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground on Friday, April 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. CT, local time).

IMPACT Wrestling will live stream 30+ hours of on-site coverage from WrestleCon, in and out of the ring, including daily IRL streams, exclusive podcasts and the historic live event on Friday night from The Sugar Mill in New Orleans (1021 Convention Center Blvd).

The main event for IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground will feature an intra-promotional fight with ramifications on the Redemption pay-per-view, as IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries will team up with Fenix against the team of Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr.

The main event for Redemption, which takes place on Sunday, April 22 in Orlando, Fla., is a World Title match with Austin Aries putting his gold on the line against former titleholder Alberto El Patron – and the two will be talking all about their feud on Friday, April 6 at a press conference starting at 5:30 p.m. ET(4:30 p.m. CT) at the Royal St. Charles Hotel (135 Saint Charles Ave). The public is invited to attend the press conference streaming live on Twitch, as Aries and El Patron continue their personal war of words.

IMPACT Wrestling’s coverage of WrestleCon won’t be limited to in-ring action, as there will be plenty going on from April 5 to April 7, and the IMPACT Wrestling Channel on Twitch will be live streaming all the festivities from WrestleCon, starting on Thursday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) with a live two-hour “Twitch Cast” anchored by Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt.

The confirmed matches for IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground include:

- Austin Aries & Fenix vs. Alberto El Patron & Pentagon Jr.

- Eddie Edwards vs. Jeremiah Crane (I Quit Match)

- Allie vs. Taya Valkyrie (Knockouts Championship)

- LAX vs. Killshot & The Mack (Tag Team Championship)

- Dezmond Xavier, Andrew Everett & DJZ vs. Drago, King Cuerno & Aerostar

Also scheduled to appear are IMPACT Wrestling stars Eli Drake, Brian Cage, Moose, Matt Sydal, Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley, oVe and Scott Steiner, plus Lucha Underground’s Famous B, Jack Evans, Chavo Guerrero and Matanza.

Follow IMPACT Wrestling’s live streaming schedule on Twitch below:

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. ET – 10:00 p.m. ET – “Twitch Cast” hosted by Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt from the lobby of WrestleCon in New Orleans.

10:00 p.m. ET – 11 p.m. ET – Dinner with the stars of IMPACT Wrestling.

11:00 p.m. ET – 1:00 a.m. ET – Moose travels to WaleMania to hang out with rap star Wale and other professional wrestling luminaries.

FRIDAY

8:00 a.m. ET – 9:00 a.m. ET – Morning workout with former IMPACT World Champion Eli Drake.

9:00 a.m. ET to 10:00 a.m. ET – “Car Cast” hosted by Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt as they get ready for the first day of WrestleCon.

10:00 a.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET – IRL WrestleCon floor featuring a talent signing with IMPACT Wrestling stars Matt Sydal, Eli Drake and Alberto El Patron.

4:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET – Knockouts star Rosemary visits a voodoo shop to have her palms read.

5:00 p.m. ET to 5:30 p.m. ET – “Twitch Cast” with Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt as they prepare for the Redemption press conference.

5:30 p.m. ET – 6:30 p.m. ET – Live press conference for IMPACT: Redemption featuring main event rivals Austin Aries and Alberto El Patron.

6:30 p.m. ET – 8:00 p.m. ET – Dinner with the Cult of Lee: Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley.

8:00 p.m. ET – 9:00 p.m. ET – Live pre-show for IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground hosted on-site at The Sugar Mill.

9:00 p.m. ET – 10:00 p.m. ET – WrestleCon VIP experience featuring all the stars of IMPACT Wrestling.

10:00 p.m. ET – 12:30 a.m. ET – IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground LIVE

12:30 a.m. ET – 1:00 a.m. ET – Live post-show for IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground, including exclusive interviews, fan reactions and more.

1:00 a.m. ET – 2:00 a.m. ET – The IMPACT Wrestling cameras follow DJZ as he competes at a local event.

SATURDAY

7:00 a.m. ET – 8:00 a.m. ET – Coffee with former IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards.

8:00 a.m. ET – 9:00 a.m. ET – Morning workout with IMPACT Tag Team Champions LAX.

9:00 a.m. ET – 10:00 a.m. ET – “Twitch Cast” hosted by Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt.

10:00 a.m. ET – 4:00 p.m. ET – IRL WrestleCon floor featuring a talent signing with IMPACT Wrestling stars Moose and Eddie Edwards.

4:00 p.m. ET – 5:00 p.m. ET – Beignet donut tasting with Jimmy Jacobs.

5:00 p.m. ET – 6:00 p.m. ET – Hangout with oVe – Dave Crist, Jake Crist and Sami Callihan.

6:00 p.m. ET – 7:00 p.m. ET – “Twitch Cast” hosted by Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt.

7:00 p.m. ET – 8:00 p.m. ET – Dinner with the stars of IMPACT Wrestling.

8:00 p.m. ET – 10:00 p.m. ET – Knockouts prepare for their Pre-Mardi Gras party, featuring Rosemary, Allie, Sienna and Laurel van Ness.

SUNDAY

8:00 a.m. ET – 10:00 a.m. ET – “Twitch Cast” hosted by Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt.

10:00 a.m. ET – 11:00 a.m. ET – Eddie Edwards visits Crescent City Cat Club for a session of cat yoga.

11 a.m. ET – 12 p.m. ET – The stars of IMPACT Wrestling compete against each other in a high-stakes game.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.