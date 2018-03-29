NXT Recap

NXT Arena

Winter Park, Florida

Air Date: March 28th, 2018

Its Wednesday and that means NXT takes the spotlight. The Dusty Classic is set to continue and we have a major announcement from NXT Comissioner, William Regal.

Tonight, the show kicks off Tommaso driving in. He bypasses the pool of reporters and goes to see Regal regarding former NXT roster member, Johnny Gargano. Ciampa screamed that Gargano has been stalking him, not only showing up at his work but also his home.

Regal’s solution was to allow an unsanctioned match for Takeover: New Orleans that will have Tomasso Ciampa battle Johnny Gargano. Regal added the stipulation that, if Ciampa wins, Gargano will be banished forever from NXT. However, should Gargano win, he will be reinstated.

Regal makes his way into the arena. The commentary team of Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson were in place as Regak walked and talked about NXT’s now global appeal. He introduced a new NXT title: The North American Championship. Regal said he knew the North American title would do the same thing the UK title has done and bring together the best to go after it.

Ethan Carter III,EC3 (formerly NXT’s Derrick Bateman) made his entrance. He entered the ring and wanted to crowd to chant for him so he could soak up the praise. Carter remarked that he was excited to join wrestling’s hottest brand then bragged about how rich he is. He assumed that he would be handed the North American belt.

Carter started to continue his rant but Regal quickly stopped him to say nothing will be handed to anyone. Regal said that Carter had proven himself in the past and deserved the right to compete for the title. He announced a six-man ladder match to crown the first champion. The match will take place at Takeover: New Orleans.

Carter appeared to not like that he would have to work for the title but he told Regal he could line the whole roster and he would still show why he was in the top one percent in this business. Regal left and Carter stayed to play to the crowd. McGuiness announced that Aleister Black would appear later in the show.

The next segment featured Charley Caruso from The Dusty Rhodes Classic Control Center. She gave a recap of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team-Classic Tournament to this point. She announced that the tournament continues with the Street Profits against the Authors of Pain next. The show takes a quick break.

We return and they cut to TM-61 being interviewed at the WWE Performance Center about its loss in the Classic. TM-61 started talking how disappointed they were but if you face the top teams, you have to be at the top of your game. All the while, you could see Shayna Baszler arguing with someone behind them. Suddenly, the camera switched focus and ran. A confrontation had started between Baszler and Ember Moon. They started throwing hands right in front of everyone.

We cut to a shot of the parking lot and see NXT Champion, Andrade “ Cien” Almas and his manager, Zalina Vega arriving and talking over something.

The Street Profits make their entrance followed by the AOP in cammo gear.

Match 1: Semi-final match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. The Authors of Pain (with Paul Ellering)

Ford starts things off but it is clear he wants no part of Rezar and he immediately tags in Dawkins. Dawkins fares no better initially as he is beaten by both Rezar and later, Akem.

Dawkins sidesteps one of the Authors and mounts some offense with a drokick and a sit-down powerbomb clearing the ring. Ford was so happy he began dancing around the ring until he came face-to-face with Ellering. Ford was stopped but offered Paul a sip from his cup. Ellering knocked it out of his hand while Dawkins watched from the ring.

Ford did not like losing his drink and started walking back Ellering. With Ford and Dawkins both preoccupied, the AOP recover and hit Dawkins with the Last Chapter to get the win.

Winner: AOP advance to the finals

We go back to Caruso who includes the latest result in her update and hypes the last semi-final match for the main event later in the show. She throws it to Cathy Kelly who is outside Regal’s office trying to get more names for the ladder match at Takeover. Regal comes out and gives up Adam Cole as the second participant.

The camera pans over a bit and the Velveteen Dream shows up. He exchanges pleasantries with Regal and tells him that he needs his energy and style to put the ladder match over the top. Regal agrees and adds Velveteen Dream as the third man.

The announce team announces Lars Sullivan for next. The show takes a quick break.

We see a picture of outside the Performance Center. We are waiting for Aleister Black to address us live. Inside the arena, Lars Sullivan makes his entrance. His opponent is already in the ring.

Match 2: Lars Sullivan vs. John Silver

Sullivan dominates this match. Kicking him in the corner before throwing him around the ring. He presses silver and drops him to the mat. Next, Sullivan climbs to the top rope and lands a flying head-butt before hitting the Freak Accident for the win.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

We check in with the announce team and it is teased for Sanity to battle Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne in the main event as the show takes a commercial pause.

We return to see Cathy Kelly with Regal again as he prepares to talk to Sullivan. Regal offers Lars a spot in the North American Ladder Match. Lars accepts but wants to book a match with him against Killian Dain. Regal said Dain would also be in the ladder match but booked the match with Sullivan next week. Sullivan let out a “good” and walked away.

In the arena, Dakota Kai was making her entrance for a match. Ranallo said there was a fight in the parking lot so they cut to camera outside. Almas had jumped Aleister Black getting out his car. Almas was laying into him while Vega screamed instructions.

Almas stuck Black’s in a cooler full of water as the two men fought their way into the building. Almas was in control all the way as he beat him all the way to the ring. Kai had mysteriously cleared out and Almas threw Black into the ring and cracked him with a chair shot. Almas and Vega stood triumphant as Black was laid out. The dastardly duo made their way up the ramp as Black got help in the ring. The show goes to break.

We return to the news that the Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain match is officially on for next week. The team of Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young of Sanity make their entrance followed by Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne.

Match 3: Semi-final match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Sanity (Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe) vs. Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne

Strong and Wolfe start things off and Strong grabs a headlock after some rope running. Wolfe eventually gets out with a body slam prompting all four guys to enter the ring. Dunne and Young tag in. Young misses a move and Dunne rolls him up prompting all four men to jump in again. Dunne misses a move and Wole tags back in as the show takes a commercial break.

When we return, Sanity is still in control on Dunne. The referee backs Young off Dunne in the ropes allowing Dunne to start firing back. Dunne makes the tag. Strong comes in briefly and tags out pretty quickly. Dunne returns and attacks the bad arm of Young. He tries to apply an armlock but Young reverses into a suplex. Both men tag out.

Strong and Wolfe tag in and have a punching standoff in center ring. Strong fights off both Sanity guys until Wolfe nails a German suplex and Death Valley Driver for a two count. Young also hit the Youngblood on Strong for a near-fall.

Wolfe and Young both tried high-risk offense and took punches from Dunne and Strong respectively. Strong went for a superplex but Young blocked it and countered with the top-rope elbow drop. Strong came back with a back breaker for a near-fall.

It breaks down as all four men join the fray. Strong lands the End of Heartache on Wolfe. Dunne and Strong double-team Young with a double FlapJack for the three count.

Winner: Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne advance to the finals

Ranallo hails the win as an upset and announces the finals of the Classic will be taking place next week.

Cathy Kelly is back at Regal’s office wanting the final entrant in the North American Championship ladder match. Regal says he has just finalized the name and out walks Ricochet. Ricochet announces he will see her at Takeover and throws her a quick wink to close the show.