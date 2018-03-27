With WrestleMania just two weeks away it’s obvious that Ronda Rousey’s introduction to the mix has made a real impact. She has raised the profile of the landmark event at the SuperDome in New Orleans this year.

Of course there will be so many major titles on the line with so many feuds culminating and new ones coming into play.

Bettors love the fact that wrestlers are put up against one another in matches where you really don’t know for certain who will win. You might see great value in AJ Styles at 10/11 in his World Heavyweight bout with Shinsuke Nakamura or the fact that Charlotte Flair can be a 7/4 to retain the Women’s World Championship.

The addition of Women’s Battle Royal is another sign that the WWE will keep innovating and entertaining at Wrestlemania each and every year.

It’s a sure bet that WrestleMania will — as always — be an amazing event for fans worldwide! Put on your seat belts and get ready for an amazing ride!