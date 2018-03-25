We now have an Excellent 8 in the Greatest Tag Team Tournament! Here are the winners of the Sensational 16 matches:

Doom -defeated- The Faces of Fear with 92% of the vote

The Hart Foundation -defeated- Demolition with 65% of the vote

The Legion of Doom -defeated- the Texas Outlaws with 90% of the vote

Harlem Heat -defeated- The Blackjacks with 77% of the vote

The Midnight Express -defeated- Edge & Christian with 61% of the vote

The Rock-n-roll Express -defeated- the Hardy Boyz with 76% of the vote

The Dudley Boyz -defeated- Steamboat & Youngblood with 67% of the vote

The Outsiders -defeated- The Wild Samoans with 62% of the vote

You can view the updated brackets at www.chairshotstothecranium.com. The Excellent 8 matches are now published so please place your vote before 10pm on March 25th. The schedule for the remaining matches is listed below:

Excellent 8 Round

4 matches- Voting is open from March 23rd-25th

Fabulous Four

Voting is open from March 26th-27th

Finals

Voting is open from March 28th-Apri 1st

Thank you for participating and I hope you have a great time watching how the tournament unfolds. Again, please take the time to learn more about these great teams. It will help you learn more about these fantastic entertainers and wrestlers. Let the best team win!!