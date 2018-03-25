GREATEST TAG TEAM TOURNY CONTINUES: THE “EXCELLENT 8″ REVEALED
We now have an Excellent 8 in the Greatest Tag Team Tournament! Here are the winners of the Sensational 16 matches:
Doom -defeated- The Faces of Fear with 92% of the vote
The Hart Foundation -defeated- Demolition with 65% of the vote
The Legion of Doom -defeated- the Texas Outlaws with 90% of the vote
Harlem Heat -defeated- The Blackjacks with 77% of the vote
The Midnight Express -defeated- Edge & Christian with 61% of the vote
The Rock-n-roll Express -defeated- the Hardy Boyz with 76% of the vote
The Dudley Boyz -defeated- Steamboat & Youngblood with 67% of the vote
The Outsiders -defeated- The Wild Samoans with 62% of the vote
You can view the updated brackets at www.chairshotstothecranium.com. The Excellent 8 matches are now published so please place your vote before 10pm on March 25th. The schedule for the remaining matches is listed below:
Excellent 8 Round
4 matches- Voting is open from March 23rd-25th
Fabulous Four
Voting is open from March 26th-27th
Finals
Voting is open from March 28th-Apri 1st
Thank you for participating and I hope you have a great time watching how the tournament unfolds. Again, please take the time to learn more about these great teams. It will help you learn more about these fantastic entertainers and wrestlers. Let the best team win!!
