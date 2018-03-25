Chair Shots to the Cranium had the privilege of interviewing the legendary Bobby Fulton. During our interview, Bobby talks about his time with Tommy Rogers during their tag team reign as The Fantastics. Bobby also talks about his days as a singles wrestler, some of his greatest wrestling matches, his farewell wrestling tour taking place right now, his upcoming performance with Universal Championship Wrestling, and his thoughts on the world of professional wrestling today. You can hear the interview in its entirely by clicking here…