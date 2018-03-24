

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, PA (And on Twitch.com)

By Shin-Blade

1 – Trey Miguel def Clayton Gainz

2 – Twitch TV Title Tournament Round 2 Match:

Swoggle def Kenn Doane of The Squad

3 – Sam Adonis def “Titan” Dennis Jackson

4 – Twitch TV Title Tournament Round 2 Match:

Alex Reynolds w/Maxwell Jacob Friedman def Crazzy Steve

5 – Twitch TV Title Tournament Round 2 Match:

Killer Kross def Bull James via submission

(Dan Maff was replaced by Kross due to injury & Kross was already given a bye before this match took place place)

6 – Flip Gordon def Matt Cross

7 – Twitch TV Title Tournament Second Chance Match:

Sami Callihan def Maxwell Jacob Friedman & Ace Romero

8- Twitch TV Title Tournament Round 2 Match:

Willie Mack def Brian Cage

9 – NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: