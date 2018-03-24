FULL HOUSE OF HARDCORE PHILADELPHIA RESULTS
House of Hardcore 39 2018.03.24
2300 Arena
Philadelphia, PA (And on Twitch.com)
By Shin-Blade
Twitter & Instagram: @shinsationalone
1 – Trey Miguel def Clayton Gainz
2 – Twitch TV Title Tournament Round 2 Match:
Swoggle def Kenn Doane of The Squad
3 – Sam Adonis def “Titan” Dennis Jackson
4 – Twitch TV Title Tournament Round 2 Match:
Alex Reynolds w/Maxwell Jacob Friedman def Crazzy Steve
5 – Twitch TV Title Tournament Round 2 Match:
Killer Kross def Bull James via submission
(Dan Maff was replaced by Kross due to injury & Kross was already given a bye before this match took place place)
6 – Flip Gordon def Matt Cross
7 – Twitch TV Title Tournament Second Chance Match:
Sami Callihan def Maxwell Jacob Friedman & Ace Romero
8- Twitch TV Title Tournament Round 2 Match:
Willie Mack def Brian Cage
9 – NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match:
Nick Aldis (c) def Tommy Dreamer
The finals of the Twitch TV Title Tournament will take place in New Orleans at House of Hardcore 40 on April 7th 2018.
