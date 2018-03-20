Ronda Rousey, former UFC bantamweight champion, will have her debut match at WrestleMania 34 on April 8th. Ronda will team up with Kurt Angle in a tag team against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in what is set to be a legendary first match.

Ronda Makes Her Dramatic Entrance into the WWE

Ronda Rousey has made several appearances in the WWE since rumors circulated in late 2017 that she was going to sign a full-time contract.

At the end of January, she made a small entrance at the WWE Royal Rumble. Ronda didn’t say much, and she didn’t fight, but she did show her face in the ring and confront other stars in the women’s division, including Smackdown Champion Charlotte, Raw Champion Alexa Bliss and Royal Rumble winner Asuka. Did this show symbolically place her alongside the current greats?

Ronda represents a different time for women in wrestling. Her appearances so far are a long way away from the smutty days when women mostly featured in bra and panty matches, and when promotions centered around strip poker —back when the Superstar divas sat around giggling and pulling each other’s clothes off while playing Texas Hold ‘Em. Ronda Rousey is a real fighter — tough and gritty. And her promotions have to show that.

It was at the Royal Rumble 2018 that it was announced Ronda was to sign a full-time contract with the WWE, but it wasn’t until the Elimination Chamber on February 25th that she signed it. And that’s when the drama started.

General Manager Kurt Angle revealed that Stephanie and Triple H had only signed Ronda to seek revenge after she embarrassed the couple way back during WrestleMania 31. Ronda had entered the ring back then to support The Rock because “The Rock doesn’t hit girls” and needed to deal with a cocky Stephanie McMahon.

During her first momentary appearance, she slammed Triple H to the ground and grabbed Stephanie in a brutal arm lock in front of a crowd of tens of thousands, setting the scene all those years ago, for a grudge that is reigniting today.

As Kurt Angle revealed these shock motives for her contract at Elimination Chamber, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey came charging toward the ring to show that she wouldn’t be treated like a fool. As you can imagine, she wasn’t happy at the thought that her new career was just an attempt by “The Authority” to get back at her. Ronda once again took it to Triple H, slamming him through a table before signing her WWE contract and throwing it on his KO’d body.

Ronda had joined the WWE, and she had done it by assaulting her boss. Nice!

Tag Team Match Set for WrestleMania

The feud died down a bit in the coming episodes of RAW. Stephanie even went so far as to apologize, and both her and Triple H denied Kurt Angle’s claims about the contract. The vendetta seemed to have smoothed over before Triple H went after Angle with a punch to the face, fueling the fire again.

On last Monday’s episode of RAW, Stephanie was still trying to smooth things over with Ronda. She told Ronda with her best poker face that sometimes bosses have to make decisions that are hard to understand. She tried to sweet talk Ronda into seeing what a big opportunity she had been given and tried to convince her that she should be thankful for having a chance to debut at WrestleMania 34.

Finally, Stephanie asked Ronda one defining question: Who did she want to face in her first match? She could take on any WWE Superstar on the roster as long as they weren’t a champion and weren’t already set on the bill. Ronda replied by saying that she wants Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania!

At this point, Triple H ran down to the ring to try to save his partner from having to get her head kicked in by a UFC champion. He tried his best to pull her out of the match, claiming that Stephanie is under an executive contract and not subject to fight. Kurt Angle quickly changes the tone, pointing out that both Triple H and Stephanie, although executives, also have professional contracts as WWE Superstars. They can both fight, and they will!

Angle takes the chance to seal the deal on the technicality. He wants in on the match and announces that Ronda’s official debut match will be a tag team: Ronda and Kurt Angle versus Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

The Latest Superstar to Join the Women’s Division

Ronda Rousey is the number one searched female athlete in the U.S. and has been as ESPN called her, the world’s most famous athlete. The WWE will be delighted to have her onboard and aim to leverage her involvement to gain more exposure, especially for the women’s division.

As well as elevating the women’s division, Ronda’s move to the WWE is also expected to bridge the gap between wrestling and the UFC. Ronda is one of the UFC’s biggest stars and the first female champion in the sport. She had six defenses of her bantamweight belt, and most fights she won in the first round, earning her the reputation as the “most dangerous woman in the world.” She also has an Olympic bronze medal in Judo.

Ronda is more than used to taking risks. As a UFC fighter, she has been knocked out, had limbs pulled out and has taken more blows to the head than Triple H has spat water out of a bottle. Some skills are transferable. Online poker players take risks and adapt to this risk over time as they play games like Texas Hold ‘Em. It’s the same with fighters. They get used to taking risks, and they can handle it. The same research by 888 Poker suggests that women are more risk-averse than men, in everything. This might be the case in general, but not for Ronda. Although wrestling is entertainment, it is still a risky business, and Ronda will be well up for it in the ring!

Ronda’s UFC career ended after a crushing KO defeat against Holly Holm put her out of action for about a year, and her comeback fight also ended badly. Her move to the WWE has a lot of people excited, though some have complained that her promotional and mic skills are not up to scratch. She has received criticism so far for lacking the sort of charisma that can hold a WWE crowd, but time will tell whether she will pick up those extras during training. Whatever happens, it’s unlikely we will see her in any poker promotions anytime soon. Rousey is one tough fighter, and that’s what her image should be!