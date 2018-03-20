Daniel Bryan posted comments on Twitter regarding being cleared to return to the ring. Bryan is set to open the show tonight on Smackdown to address his return.

His Twitter comments are:

@WWEDanielBryan

“Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I’m glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight.”